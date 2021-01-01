Menu

Stéphanie BARTHELON NAMMOUR

LIBAN

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Gestion de la relation client

Entreprises

  • SFR Service Clients

    maintenant

  • Coomancoach - Consultant Formateur Coach

    2011 - maintenant

  • Edenred Liban - Directeur Commercial

    2010 - 2011

  • Vocalcom MENA - Branch Manager

    2009 - 2010

  • Transcom Worldwide - Directeur de Compte

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2007 - 2009

  • Transcom Worldwide - Business Manager

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2006 - 2007

  • SFR - Responsable de Groupe

    1999 - 2006

Formations

