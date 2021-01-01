Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Stephanie BILLAUD
Ajouter
Stephanie BILLAUD
Saint Ouen
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Orléans
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
CELIO
- DIRECTRICE
Saint Ouen
2012 - maintenant
DECATHLON
- RESPONSABLE DE RAYONS
Villeneuve d'Ascq
2010 - 2012
Formations
Cefire Paris (Inseec Alternance)
Paris
2010 - 2010
Master 2
Management commercial
Estacom (Bourges)
Bourges
2007 - 2008
LICENCE
Lycée Sainte Marie Saint Dominique MUC (Bourges)
Bourges
2006 - 2008
BTS
Réseau
Anthony PINON
Cyrille CHOQUER
David BÉZIERS LA FOSSE
Dorian BATTIVELLI
Florent Michel LOCATELLI
Mehdi GUILLON
Michel MORISSEAU
Sophie HACHEM
Virginie PASTRE
Xavier FARAVELLI
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z