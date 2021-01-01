Menu

Stéphanie BOUCLY

Paris

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Lyon

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Solvay - Solvay Business Services - Roadmap Coordinator

    Paris 2015 - maintenant

  • SoluCom - Consultante Conseil SI

    puteaux 2009 - 2015

  • Accilia - Consultante en Organisation et Management

    2006 - 2008

  • Lowendal group - Assistante chef de produit Marketing

    2006 - 2006

  • RCI Banque, groupe Renault - Assistante chef de projet

    2004 - 2004

Formations

  • ICN (Nancy)

    Nancy 2002 - 2006 Master Grande école

  • Lycée Ampère

    Lyon 2000 - 2002

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :