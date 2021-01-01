Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Stéphanie BRIQUEL MANAS
Ajouter
Stéphanie BRIQUEL MANAS
NÎMES
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Nîmes
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
CFA Partner
- Formatrice
2013 - 2015
Secteur petite enfance
Profession libérale
- Psychologue Clinicienne
Paris
2012 - maintenant
ISATIS
- Psychologue Clinicienne
Couëron
2002 - 2011
Formations
Université Grenoble 2 Pierre Mendès France
Grenoble
1994 - 2001
DESS de psychopathologie et psychologie clinique
Réseau
Charles BRIQUEL
Dr Benoît POISSON
Estelle CLAIREMIDI
Florence COMPAN GUEZ
Luc BRIQUEL
Patrick BAILLY
Robert DULAS
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z