Steven BOUCHIRED

Blagnac

En résumé

System Engineering Manager with experience of managing large multicultural teams of engineers towards the successful design and development of a complex safety and security driven system in a non-less complex political environment.
French mother tongue, fluent in English, Italian and German.

Specialties: System Engineering; System Design; Integration, Verification, Validation, Qualification; Space Systems; Global Navigation Satellite Systems; Technical Management;

Mes compétences :
System Engineering

Entreprises

  • Airbus Defence and Space - System Engineering Manager

    Blagnac 2012 - maintenant EGNOS V3

  • Thales Alenia Space - IVVQ Engineering Manager

    TOULOUSE 2009 - 2012 Galileo Ground Mission Segment (GMS) IOV Integration, Verification and Qualification.

  • Thales Alenia Space - System Design and Performance Manager

    TOULOUSE 2008 - 2009 Galileo In-Orbit Validation (IOV) Program
    Coordinator of the Galileo system design support to the European Space Agency:
    • Compliance statement to customer (ESA) technical requirements
    • Segment and interface requirements generation and Consolidation
    • System architecture definition and justification activities
    • Organisation, resource allocation and animation of the system design team (30 people split between Rome-Italy and Munich-Germany).

  • Galileo Industries - System Design and Performance Manager

    2003 - 2007 Coordination of a multicultural team of 25 engineers (6 nationalities, 2 sites: Rome and Munich) towards the design of the Galileo System. Responsible for the System Segments (Space, Control, Mission and User) Specification and Interfaces Consolidation as well as for overall System Performance.

  • Alcatel Space - System Engineer, Regulatory Lobbying

    2000 - 2003 Coordination and participation in diverse projects funded by the European Commission:
    - Satellite Digital Radio Broadcasting (S-DSB). RELY Project Manager. The project consisted in making a demonstrator (10 industrial partners, incl. PSA, BMW, Fraunhofer Institut).
    - Satellite UMTS Multimedia Broadcasting System (S-DMB).

  • Motorola - Software Developer

    Gif sur Yvette 1999 - 2000 Development of the DSP control code of EDGE/GPRS mobile phones.

  • Midival - Researcher

    1997 - 1999

  • Alcatel Telecom - Software Developer

    1995 - 1997

