Sylvain NASSARE

-
TRANSFIELD SERVICES WORLEYPARSON NOUVELLE-CALEDONIE SAS
- MAINTENANCE & SHUTDOWN SUPERINTENDANT
2013 - maintenant
Manage maintenance and shutdown activities including client relationships, shutdown leads, supervisors, site labour, subcontractors, toolstore, materials and plant, job estimates and costing resolutions, HS&E and industrial relations, in order to achieve contractual KPIs for both assigned maintenance work and shutdown services undertaken by TSWNC at the Vale Goro Nickel plant.
-
TRANSFIELD SERVICES WORLEYPARSON NOUVELLE-CALEDONIE SAS
- LEAD PLANNER
2013 - 2013
Manage and provide Detail Planners and Parts persons with direction in the creation of production activity Work Packs, Parts & Tools for plant breakdown, routine and shutdown maintenance, minor capital projects and plant support services including plant wide scaffolding and crane operations.
Develop and manage Pre-execution process for the overall control of all plant area shutdowns. Assign, coordinate and manage resources for the efficient completion of shutdown maintenance, minor capital projects and plant support service.
-
TRANSFIELD SERVICES WORLEYPARSON NOUVELLE-CALEDONIE SAS
- SHUTDOWN SCHEDULER
2012 - 2012
Develop and manage Ellipse and Microsoft Project weekly and shutdown schedules for the overall control of TSWNC plant area maintenance at the Vale Goro Nickel Processing Plant.
Control TSWNC and sub-contractor schedules and workloads through efficient scheduling in the Ellipse system. Assign, coordinate and manage TSWNC and sub-contractor resources for the efficient completion of shutdown and general maintenance, minor capital projects and plant support services in accordance with the overall principles of the Integrated Services Contract.
-
TRANSFIELD SERVICES WORLEYPARSONS NOUVELLE-CALEDONIE SAS
- SHUTDOWN PLANNER
2011 - 2012
Creation of production activity Work Packs base on Transfield Services ‘Turnaround Management Plan’, for plant breakdown, routine and shutdown maintenance, minor capital projects and plant support services including plant wide scaffolding and crane operations, in accordance with the overall Integrated Services Contract and principles for the benefit of Vale Inco - Goro Nickel Refinery and Transfield Services WorleyParsons Nouvelle Caledonie (TSWNC).
-
KONIAMBO NICKEL SAS
- MAINTENANCE PLANNER
Nouvelle-Calédonie
2011 - 2011
•Interpret engineering drawings, schematics, specifications and installation standards.
•Inspect work site, gather site specific work methodologies, plant physical restrictions and parameters, operator and or maintenance personnel intelligence.
•Assist in the preparation of technical procedures, work instructions, equipment and systems evaluations, remedial design modifications where beneficial.
•Develop work instructions including efficient and effective work step sequencing.
-
KONIAMBONICKEL SAS
- GENERAL SERVICES COORDINATOR
Nouvelle-Calédonie
2010 - 2011
-Building : Building maintenance
-Budget and subcontractors monitoring
-Services : Environnement rubbish monitoring, Vehicles monitoring
-Management : Internal team and subcontractor coordination, Raise procedures and plans for different Building modification
-Improve General Services QA process
-
KONIAMBO NICKEL SAS
- ENVIRONMENTAL SUPERVISOR
Nouvelle-Calédonie
2008 - 2010
-Coordinate and oversee the monitoring programs and studies land (hydrology, hydrogeology, air, biological quality of rivers) led by KNS staff or consultants.
-Maintain the Data-base.
-Manage staff, internal and external, to maintain health, safety, budgeting, planning, specification and quality.
-Manage KNS staff and subcontractor to reach objectives fixed by Koniambo nickel
-Monitor and ensure compliance with the requirements set in the orders and permits, and the commitments made by KNS as part of its environmental monitoring plan.
-Ensure QA / QC for data collection and data management.
-
KONIAMBONICKEL SAS
- MAINTENANCE SENIOR TECHNICIAN
Nouvelle-Calédonie
2007 - 2008
-Organizing maintenance campaigns and monitoring instrumentation (calibration, refurbish…)
-Material and spare parts tracking in cooperation with the purchasing department.
-Responsible for management and logistics of all service environment equipment, And maintain data bases according to the KNS environmental monitoring scope
-
OCEF
- TECHNICAL MANAGER ASSISTANT
2006 - 2007
-updating and monitoring, technical facilities project (technical documentation, spare parts, scope and plan)
-monitoring and planning preventive maintenance and regulatory controls (CMMS), in repport with different maintenance team in south province
-Monitor the whole vehicles fleet
-Monitor New project and annually shut-down