Sylvain OUILLON

Saint-Denis

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Coordination de projets
leadership
Agile
crm
lean
5S
Microsoft SharePoint
Stratégie
gestion de la relation client

Entreprises

  • Siemens - Global Service Business Development Manager - Global Customer Services & Support - United Kingdom

    Saint-Denis 2013 - maintenant Additional to the role of Proactive Team Leader started in 2011

    Management of a team and its budget according to Siemens Standards
    Development, presentation of the Head Quarter GMC Service Strategy to Business Leads Worldwide.
    Collate information regarding the regional businesses to adapt the presentation and approach in accordance with, business service needs and local customers.
    Identify the tools required to roll out the strategy worldwide.
    Definition of the criteria for SWOT analysis of each region, understanding both the strengths and weaknesses of each Region and the opportunities present.
    Report progress and status of the Master Strategy roll out to the key HQ stakeholders.
    Demonstration of the potential Return on Investment to Business Leads.
    Development of the pricing, funding and deliverables needed by the Region in support of Strategy start-up.
    Improvement of the repair hardware and software tools required by External Service Partners to efficiently carry out service activities on behalf of Siemens with a focus on time, price and quality.
    Optimisation of the initial repair parts stock and pricing to achieve fast, local and cost efficient repair activities in addition to support the growth of spare parts sales in the regions.
    Set up of a Repair Centres Expert Community whereby the technical repair information is cascaded and shared via live meeting and latest IT technology.
    Definition of the audit criteria and KPI’s enabling the Regional Siemens entities to closely monitor the progress of their local partners and report to the Head Quarter.

  • Siemens - Proactive Team Leader - Global Customer Services & Support - United Kingdom

    Saint-Denis 2011 - maintenant Management and Planning of a 300 000 GBP Budget .
    Head of proactive and strategic activities.
    Technical Advisor for the global technical support team (10 engineers), Planning and Co-ordination of the CS Engineers Proactive tasks, Management of the GMC Post Sales Expert Community.
    Responsible for Global Repair training .

    PRODUCT CHAMPION STRATEGY
    Product Champion for the Sinamics V range, Low End products manufactured in China.
    As part of the global HQ Customer Services , Product Champion is the Customers ‘presence’ in the PLM (Design) Process, a key partner through new product design and in charge of the dissemination of information across departments and global post release technical support.
    Definition and Development of the Product Champion Master Strategy ,including tools and processes, milestones, responsibilities and Department Performance Management Process (skills matrix).

    GMC CUSTOMER SERVICES EXPERT COMMUNITY
    Responsible of the GMC Drives Expert Community (130 international members).
    Planning and coordination of internal technology forums and Global technical support Webinars.
    Provision of Technology and Product training to the GMC Pre/Post Sales World in the manner of Technical Live Meetings ,forum and innovated internal Web Portal.
    Development of Repair Centre Community aligned to the GMC Service Strategy to support the growth of the Repair centre network.

    GMC GLOBAL REPAIR CENTRE NETWORK & SERVICE STRATEGY
    Generation and delivery of GMC Product Repair training to all Siemens Service Cooperation partners (Regional Siemens Repair centres and External Service Partners).
    Management of the training Roadmap worldwide and required resources.

  • Siemens - Product Specialist GMC Drives - Global Customer Services & Support - United Kingdom

    Saint-Denis 2008 - 2011 Global technical-support and on-site specialist service troubleshooting on General Motion Control Drives
    Training and coaching of regional pre-and-post sales channel partners
    Definition and Management of a global network of Service and Support specialisation for the world-wide Standard Drives division
    Coach for the Asia Pacific Global Hub and low end products manufactured in China
    Cross divisional escalation support and crisis management
    Inputs to Product requirement Specification, Usability expert for low end drives
    Definition of the global service, support and repair strategy for new products
    Interface with RD , Product Management and Quality , Reports/bugs lists , FAQ’s & applications notes for products launch
    Review of “ 0 Series” products, quality and reliability
    Field trial planning and support to pilot customers during market introduction

  • Siemens - Assistant commercial secteur Automation & Drives

    Saint-Denis 2003 - 2003 Dimensionnement & définition des produits (Automates, variateurs de vitesse)
    Chiffrage & suivi des projets Rhône-Alpes, Auvergne & PACA
    Support au Développement commercial de l’activité Large Drives France

  • Siemens - Ingénieur d'assistance Technique / Promoteur Standard Drives France

    Saint-Denis 2003 - 2007 Ingénieur d'assistance Technique
    Support technique aux équipes commerciales pour la vente de produits d'entrainement à vitesse variable. Dimensionnement & définition des produits.
    Analyse des besoins clientset définition des solutions.
    Assistance technique sur site.
    Promoteur Standard Drives France
    Présentation et Promotion de la gamme de produits en clientèle, formation des réseaux de distribution
    Interface avec la maison mère en Allemagne
    Suivi et support des clients stratégiques

  • Groupe Chez Gerard Restaurants Limited - Serveur

    2002 - 2002 Emploi à mi-temps

  • Sairem - Techincien

    2001 - 2001 Stage de fin d'études dans le cadre du DUT Geii

  • Castorama - Conseiller de Vente

    Templemars 2000 - 2001 Emploi à mi-temps ( Week end , jours fériés et vacances scolaires)

Formations

  • IUT B Lyon 1

    Villeurbanne 2002 - 2003 Licence Professionnelle Commerce, Spécialité Technico-Commerciale en Produits et Services Industriels

  • University Of The West Of England (UWE) (Bristol)

    Bristol 2001 - 2002 2nd Year of BSc (Hons) Music Systems Engineering

    Une année d'étude à l' université UWE de Bristol (Angleterre) dans le cadre d'un DUETI, Diplôme Universitaire d'Etudes Technologiques Internationales , IUT B Lyon 1.

  • IUT B Lyon 1

    Villeurbanne 1998 - 2001 DUT Génie Electrique et Informatique Industrielle Option Electronique de puissance

  • Lycée Polyvalent Albert Camus

    Rillieux La Pape 1997 - 1998 Baccalaureat Scientifique

