Sylvain OUILLON

Entreprises
Siemens
- Global Service Business Development Manager - Global Customer Services & Support - United Kingdom
Saint-Denis2013 - maintenantAdditional to the role of Proactive Team Leader started in 2011
Management of a team and its budget according to Siemens Standards
Development, presentation of the Head Quarter GMC Service Strategy to Business Leads Worldwide.
Collate information regarding the regional businesses to adapt the presentation and approach in accordance with, business service needs and local customers.
Identify the tools required to roll out the strategy worldwide.
Definition of the criteria for SWOT analysis of each region, understanding both the strengths and weaknesses of each Region and the opportunities present.
Report progress and status of the Master Strategy roll out to the key HQ stakeholders.
Demonstration of the potential Return on Investment to Business Leads.
Development of the pricing, funding and deliverables needed by the Region in support of Strategy start-up.
Improvement of the repair hardware and software tools required by External Service Partners to efficiently carry out service activities on behalf of Siemens with a focus on time, price and quality.
Optimisation of the initial repair parts stock and pricing to achieve fast, local and cost efficient repair activities in addition to support the growth of spare parts sales in the regions.
Set up of a Repair Centres Expert Community whereby the technical repair information is cascaded and shared via live meeting and latest IT technology.
Definition of the audit criteria and KPI’s enabling the Regional Siemens entities to closely monitor the progress of their local partners and report to the Head Quarter.
Siemens
- Proactive Team Leader - Global Customer Services & Support - United Kingdom
Saint-Denis2011 - maintenantManagement and Planning of a 300 000 GBP Budget .
Head of proactive and strategic activities.
Technical Advisor for the global technical support team (10 engineers), Planning and Co-ordination of the CS Engineers Proactive tasks, Management of the GMC Post Sales Expert Community.
Responsible for Global Repair training .
PRODUCT CHAMPION STRATEGY
Product Champion for the Sinamics V range, Low End products manufactured in China.
As part of the global HQ Customer Services , Product Champion is the Customers ‘presence’ in the PLM (Design) Process, a key partner through new product design and in charge of the dissemination of information across departments and global post release technical support.
Definition and Development of the Product Champion Master Strategy ,including tools and processes, milestones, responsibilities and Department Performance Management Process (skills matrix).
GMC CUSTOMER SERVICES EXPERT COMMUNITY
Responsible of the GMC Drives Expert Community (130 international members).
Planning and coordination of internal technology forums and Global technical support Webinars.
Provision of Technology and Product training to the GMC Pre/Post Sales World in the manner of Technical Live Meetings ,forum and innovated internal Web Portal.
Development of Repair Centre Community aligned to the GMC Service Strategy to support the growth of the Repair centre network.
GMC GLOBAL REPAIR CENTRE NETWORK & SERVICE STRATEGY
Generation and delivery of GMC Product Repair training to all Siemens Service Cooperation partners (Regional Siemens Repair centres and External Service Partners).
Management of the training Roadmap worldwide and required resources.
Siemens
- Product Specialist GMC Drives - Global Customer Services & Support - United Kingdom
Saint-Denis2008 - 2011Global technical-support and on-site specialist service troubleshooting on General Motion Control Drives
Training and coaching of regional pre-and-post sales channel partners
Definition and Management of a global network of Service and Support specialisation for the world-wide Standard Drives division
Coach for the Asia Pacific Global Hub and low end products manufactured in China
Cross divisional escalation support and crisis management
Inputs to Product requirement Specification, Usability expert for low end drives
Definition of the global service, support and repair strategy for new products
Interface with RD , Product Management and Quality , Reports/bugs lists , FAQ’s & applications notes for products launch
Review of “ 0 Series” products, quality and reliability
Field trial planning and support to pilot customers during market introduction
Saint-Denis2003 - 2003Dimensionnement & définition des produits (Automates, variateurs de vitesse)
Chiffrage & suivi des projets Rhône-Alpes, Auvergne & PACA
Support au Développement commercial de l’activité Large Drives France
Siemens
- Ingénieur d'assistance Technique / Promoteur Standard Drives France
Saint-Denis2003 - 2007Ingénieur d'assistance Technique
Support technique aux équipes commerciales pour la vente de produits d'entrainement à vitesse variable. Dimensionnement & définition des produits.
Analyse des besoins clientset définition des solutions.
Assistance technique sur site.
Promoteur Standard Drives France
Présentation et Promotion de la gamme de produits en clientèle, formation des réseaux de distribution
Interface avec la maison mère en Allemagne
Suivi et support des clients stratégiques
Groupe Chez Gerard Restaurants Limited
- Serveur
2002 - 2002Emploi à mi-temps
Sairem
- Techincien
2001 - 2001Stage de fin d'études dans le cadre du DUT Geii
Castorama
- Conseiller de Vente
Templemars2000 - 2001Emploi à mi-temps ( Week end , jours fériés et vacances scolaires)