Sylvain PORZIEMSKY

Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Informatique

Entreprises

  • Prodware - Responsable Centre Service Support France

    Paris 2012 - maintenant - Gestion de l'activité support France
    - Management, gestion des flux, escalade technique

  • SCC - Responsable Opérationnel de Comptes

    2011 - 2012 Responsable de Comptes :
    - Contrats Continuity (support N2/N2)
    - Contrats Inforgérance

  • SCC - Responsable production

    2007 - 2011 - Responsable Production (Centre d'administration et de télé-administration)

  • ARES - Responsable Exploitation/Production

    Montreuil 2001 - 2007 - Responsable d'exploitation (client Decathlon)

    - Responsable production (Datacenter)

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

