Thibaut PAJOT
Thibaut PAJOT
Paris
Adobe Systems
- Marketing Automation Manager EMEA
Paris
2014 - maintenant
Co-own and drive the execution of all enterprise level communication via the Adobe Campaign solution (formerly Neolane) by utilising internal and external resources.
Adobe Systems
- Digital Marketing Expert
Paris
2013 - 2014
Neolane
- Digital Marketing Specialist
2011 - 2013
Sport Stratégies
- E-Marketing
2009 - 2011
Golf Developpement
- Assistant Commercial
2008 - 2008
Groupe Sup De Co Amiens Picardie
Amiens
2007 - 2009
Marketing Communication
Université Poitiers FSS
Poitiers
2003 - 2006
Lycée Image Et Son (Angouleme)
Angouleme
2000 - 2003
Scientifique - Option biologie
Amandine MERLAY
Antoine BEATRIX
Boris DAFFOS
Laetitia CARDELLINI
Laurent SASS
Pierre BERINGER
Pierre GÉNIN
Pierre-Alexandre BENAZET-LACARRE
Said KOUJOUT
Sandrine JOVART