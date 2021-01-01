Menu

Thierry AULBERT

Paris

General Manager / Managing Director / Head of Business Unit

Senior Executive International Managing Director with track record of consistently boosting business and contribution margin. Delivering very ambitious plans, through strong combination of strategic analysis, process optimization, sales, partnerships distribution, digital marketing and innovation skills.

Achieved major transformation business in France, Benelux, Nordic & Central Europe. Proven inspirational people leader of large and complex organizations with unparalleled ability to build and leverage relationship and partnership, to drive sustainable transformational results.

Specialities:
- General Management, Branch Governance, Managing Director
- Profitability, Business Transformation, P&L and Cash Flow management, Strategic thinking
- Sales, Business development, Partnerships, Innovation, Digital strategy
- Leading team of > 100 people. Recruitment, engagement & coaching

Extremely driven & decisive, solution focused, optimist & can do attitude. French mother tongue, fluent in English & Spanish. Master in Scientific Financial Management (Paris X). Exec Education Marketing, Strategy & Finance (HEC)

Contact: thierry.aulbert@gmail.com

Vente
Direction générale
Services
Développement commercial
Business development
Finance
B2b
Management
Business Plan
Direction commerciale
P&L Management

  • Visa Europe - Head of Acquiring

    Paris 2018 - maintenant Leading acquiring business development innovation projects with financial institutions

  • Mastercard - Consultant Europe

    PARIS 15 2017 - 2017 * Support regional products & sales teams with innovative offers, market research & industry insights to drive growth of Commercial business in Europe
    * Engage with European issuers on all aspects of business payment optimization: segmentation, sales channel, lead-gen, differentiating & digitalizing customer experience, go-to-market strategies, operating cost efficiency & innovation
    * Drive new commercial payments & merchant acceptance projects with major banks in Europe

  • American Express - Vice President & General Manager, Global Corporate Payments Nordic & Central Eastern Europe

    RUEIL MALMAISON 2013 - 2016 Reengineering projects driving multi $m savings a year, double-digit growth on contribution margin. Over-performed aggressive acquisition, expansions & profitability plan. Launch & Transform strategic distribution partnerships deals. Massive transformation on organization, processes, digital strategy, productivity, employee engagement & financial results

    * Direct management of a large organization (100+, 7 countries) of Sales, Client Managers, Marketing, Partnerships, Business Development & Customer Services teams; driving aggressive growth in revenues & contribution margin
    * Branch legal entity representative; leader of Branch Directors in the region, ensuring risks, legal & compliance. Coordination of all departments in a complex international matrix organization environment.
    * Relationship and negotiation at C-level with key prospects, clients & partners

  • AMERICAN EXPRESS - Sales Director Local Market - France, Netherlands & Nordic

    RUEIL MALMAISON 2005 - 2013 Market share & EBITDA doubled; Acquisition of Top Ministries, Strategic Holdouts and SME segment; Deployment of Multi-m$ Strategic Distribution Partnerships; outstanding employee satisfaction results.

    * Definition & implementation of a multi-channel growth strategy
    * Building & management of large b2b Sales teams (40+) driving strong profitable growth
    * Member of Corporate Executive committee
    * Full responsibility of multi-million operating annual budget.
    * Coordination with HQ, local & international teams on business transformation projects

  • AMERICAN EXPRESS - Team Leader Mid-Market France, Sales & Partnerships

    RUEIL MALMAISON 2001 - 2004 Implementation & management of new Sales, Clients and Remote teams
    Partnership distribution channel with American Express Travel network
    Management of Sales and distribution partnership with a strategic Bank partner.

  • AMERICAN EXPRESS - Head of Business Development Europe

    RUEIL MALMAISON 1997 - 2000 * Strategic Quality Plans of 12 markets for Corporate Travel and Corporate Card units.
    * International coordination on reengineering & organization transformation projects
    * Operational management of a Business development european analsyts team

  • AMERICAN EXPRESS - Consulting Manager Europe

    RUEIL MALMAISON 1995 - 1996 Audit and consulting on the T&E expense management of Top Multinational Corporations.
    Presentation in seminars and events of American Express end to end solutions to C-level clients.

  • AMERICAN EXPRESS - Financial Analyst Europe

    RUEIL MALMAISON 1993 - 1994 Creation and launch of European profitability models, reporting and financial management tools.
    Implementation of a financial reporting pack for a newly created European organization

