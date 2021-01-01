General Manager / Managing Director / Head of Business Unit



Senior Executive International Managing Director with track record of consistently boosting business and contribution margin. Delivering very ambitious plans, through strong combination of strategic analysis, process optimization, sales, partnerships distribution, digital marketing and innovation skills.



Achieved major transformation business in France, Benelux, Nordic & Central Europe. Proven inspirational people leader of large and complex organizations with unparalleled ability to build and leverage relationship and partnership, to drive sustainable transformational results.



Specialities:

- General Management, Branch Governance, Managing Director

- Profitability, Business Transformation, P&L and Cash Flow management, Strategic thinking

- Sales, Business development, Partnerships, Innovation, Digital strategy

- Leading team of > 100 people. Recruitment, engagement & coaching



Extremely driven & decisive, solution focused, optimist & can do attitude. French mother tongue, fluent in English & Spanish. Master in Scientific Financial Management (Paris X). Exec Education Marketing, Strategy & Finance (HEC)



Contact: thierry.aulbert@gmail.com



Mes compétences :

Vente

Direction générale

Services

Développement commercial

Business development

Finance

B2b

Management

Business Plan

Direction commerciale

P&L Management