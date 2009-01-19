Menu

Thierry BEYLOT

ST MEDARD EN JALLES

En résumé

Directeur Hypermarche puis Cash & Carry,
Directeur General Industrial Food Company (startup au Moyen Orient).
Je suis un professionnel de la Distribution depuis plus de 20 ans en France et a l'etranger.

J'ai acquis une experience de 5 ans au sein du Groupe Auchan, dont j'ai suivi l'Ecole des managers,
De meme au sein de l'enseigne E.Leclerc pendant pres de 4 ans,
Pour ensuite travailler au sein de Carrefour au Moyen Orient Durant 8 ans.
Un retour en France m'a permi d'experimenter le Cash & Carry, avant de repartir a l'etranger

Education:
Faculte de Droit ( 1ere et 2e annee ) a Orleans & Bordeaux.
American University Of London (Master en Management)

BEYLOT Thierry 49 years old – Married – 3 Children

PROFESSIONAL SYNOPSIS

Senior Management Professional with 25 years in high-impact leadership roles, that emphasized turnaround strategies within the RETAIL INDUSTRY – HYPERMARKETS.
Working in world’s leading Companies in UAE, KSA, BAHRAIN, MOROCCO, FRANCE.
-Proven record of accomplishments piloting and driving business into new marketplaces.
-Executive strategist adept at designing and launching business development & sales plans. Vast exposure and experience in operations management, sales, marketing, new projects, business development, financial, procurement, human resources management.
- Expert in turnaround management of struggling or unprofitable operations, with demonstrated ability to regain customer / creditor loyalty, restructure organizations to restore peak productivity at minimal cost, bootstrap business opportunities, effect positive and immediate change.
- Extensive history recruiting, motivating, and leading executive management team members.
A change-agent, self motivated, acknowledged for balanced judgement, stability and capacity to steer consensus.

Core competencies

-Strategic planning, Corporate vision. -Strategic partnership & alliances.
-Performance & people management. -Business operations management.-
-Marketing & sales program leadership. -P&L / fiscal management.
-Organizational restructuring/business process -Building & maintaining core business &assessing
re-engineering. new direction.
-International business expansion. -New start up operations management.
-Change management/Cross cultural environment -Management courage.
-Quality control management.


PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE:

FOOD INDUSTRY DEVELOPER WITH RETAIL IN EGYPT Since 2015.

CONSULTANCY in Retail development 2014

PROMOCASH franchise (Cash & carry of Carrefour Group) in France June 2010 to end 2013.

CARREFOUR HYPERMARKETS 2002 à 2009

- Director of Operations in Morocco (« Label Vie »Group):
In charge of the operations.
Opening of the first Hypermarket in Rabat- Sale on 19/01/2009. Prepare the second one in Marrakech. Set up the processes and procedures.

- Area Manager in Saudi Arabia & Bahrain (MAF GROUP)until sept 2008.
Manage the Operations of 9 hypermarkets, in term of investments, human resources, commercial strategy & action plans, finance control.
Manage two opening projects.
Manage & restructure the head office services in order to adapt it to the new way of working :
With 2 regions, 2 countries & supermarkets developmentAnalyse & co-present the results to the Board Members.

-Hypermarket General manager:
In UAE & Saudi Arabia from 2002 to february 2006.
Head of file Fresh products then Fmcg.

