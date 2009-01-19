Thierry BEYLOT

Directeur Hypermarche puis Cash & Carry,

Directeur General Industrial Food Company (startup au Moyen Orient).

Je suis un professionnel de la Distribution depuis plus de 20 ans en France et a l'etranger.



J'ai acquis une experience de 5 ans au sein du Groupe Auchan, dont j'ai suivi l'Ecole des managers,

De meme au sein de l'enseigne E.Leclerc pendant pres de 4 ans,

Pour ensuite travailler au sein de Carrefour au Moyen Orient Durant 8 ans.

Un retour en France m'a permi d'experimenter le Cash & Carry, avant de repartir a l'etranger



Education:

Faculte de Droit ( 1ere et 2e annee ) a Orleans & Bordeaux.

American University Of London (Master en Management)



BEYLOT Thierry 49 years old – Married – 3 Children



PROFESSIONAL SYNOPSIS



Senior Management Professional with 25 years in high-impact leadership roles, that emphasized turnaround strategies within the RETAIL INDUSTRY – HYPERMARKETS.

Working in world’s leading Companies in UAE, KSA, BAHRAIN, MOROCCO, FRANCE.

-Proven record of accomplishments piloting and driving business into new marketplaces.

-Executive strategist adept at designing and launching business development & sales plans. Vast exposure and experience in operations management, sales, marketing, new projects, business development, financial, procurement, human resources management.

- Expert in turnaround management of struggling or unprofitable operations, with demonstrated ability to regain customer / creditor loyalty, restructure organizations to restore peak productivity at minimal cost, bootstrap business opportunities, effect positive and immediate change.

- Extensive history recruiting, motivating, and leading executive management team members.

A change-agent, self motivated, acknowledged for balanced judgement, stability and capacity to steer consensus.



Core competencies



-Strategic planning, Corporate vision. -Strategic partnership & alliances.

-Performance & people management. -Business operations management.-

-Marketing & sales program leadership. -P&L / fiscal management.

-Organizational restructuring/business process -Building & maintaining core business &assessing

re-engineering. new direction.

-International business expansion. -New start up operations management.

-Change management/Cross cultural environment -Management courage.

-Quality control management.





PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE:



FOOD INDUSTRY DEVELOPER WITH RETAIL IN EGYPT Since 2015.



CONSULTANCY in Retail development 2014



PROMOCASH franchise (Cash & carry of Carrefour Group) in France June 2010 to end 2013.



CARREFOUR HYPERMARKETS 2002 à 2009



- Director of Operations in Morocco (« Label Vie »Group):

In charge of the operations.

Opening of the first Hypermarket in Rabat- Sale on 19/01/2009. Prepare the second one in Marrakech. Set up the processes and procedures.



- Area Manager in Saudi Arabia & Bahrain (MAF GROUP)until sept 2008.

Manage the Operations of 9 hypermarkets, in term of investments, human resources, commercial strategy & action plans, finance control.

Manage two opening projects.

Manage & restructure the head office services in order to adapt it to the new way of working :

With 2 regions, 2 countries & supermarkets developmentAnalyse & co-present the results to the Board Members.



-Hypermarket General manager:

In UAE & Saudi Arabia from 2002 to february 2006.

Head of file Fresh products then Fmcg.



Mes compétences :

Ressources humaines

Marketing

Vente

Management

Distribution

Développement commercial

Recrutement

Export