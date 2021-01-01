Thierry ROCABOY

-
AB2S
- Senior Consultant
2013 - maintenant
OLMIX
- Asia Pacific Administrative and Financial Manager
BREHAN
2011 - 2013
* Provide leadership and direction to Finance and Administration staff for the
Asia Pacific region (China, India, Indonesia, Vietnam and Cambodia)
o Establish and maintain internal controls to ensure compliance with
financial and human resources legislation, policies and procedures
* Restructure Indian operations ;
* Business development on India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka ;
* Participate in the provision of effective strategic, financial and human
resources planning and information
o Coordinate the preparation and submission of the annual budget
o Coordinate and validate detailed reports on financial, human
resources and administrative matters
ANOVAFEED Ltd
- Managing Director
2010 - 2011
* Be responsible for promoting and developing the business (start-up launch) in
line with the Nova Group's strategies for animal nutrition in Vietnam:
o Organize the industrial start up of the factory
o Recruit and train the technical, commercial and administration team
o Optimize the key critical process such as raw materials purchase,
logistic and production flows
o Manage the feed formula design in order to optimize cost, feed
conversion and meat yield
o Implement individual and teams performance measurement in order
to monitor our product quality, production productivity, logistic flow
optimization, sales achievement and financial profitability
* Build-up strategic partnerships
Asia Business Support Services Ltd
- Managing Director
2007 - 2009
* Market study and activity set-up, Agri-food management consultancy
o Proconco: Productivity improvement, 5S implementation, change
management
Groupe APEX-ISAST
- Consultant
Paris
2005 - 2007
APEX (SOGEX-ACTE) Accounting company (France) - * Areas and companies: Sugar Industry (Saint Louis Sucre,
Bottled Water (Perrier, Quézac, Saint Yorre), Wine Industry (Castel Group,
Nicolas), Beer Industry (Heineken), Pork-butchery-Salting (Germanaud, Iller)
-
Credit Lyonnais
- Consultant
2003 - 2003
Risk analyst in the Industrial Studies Department of this French Investment Bank - Paris
• Implemented an assessment system for quality and sanitary policies regarding agrifood companies
• Analyzed corporate business plan to validate the bank’s credit lines
Dalloyau Paris
- Internal Auditor
Paris
2002 - 2003
Audited the sales cycle, prepared and implemented an action plan
Grands Moulins de Paris
- Production Manager
1989 - 1998
* Managed a 1 M EUR investment project: defined the key financial and technical
(9 years) items, selected the suppliers and implemented the project.
* Responsible for Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) intervention stocking
management (T 35,000 cereals): from logistic flow to accounting invoice for
ONIC,
* Prepared the plant transfer from Paris to Gennevilliers: mill starting (2
processes of 400 tonnes by 24 hours), implementing new production
management tool (procedures elaboration, team training)
