Thierry ROCABOY

J’ai 20 années d'expériences dans le domaine de l'agroalimentaire, particulièrement dans le domaine céréalier.

J’ai eu l’opportunité d’occuper des postes variés et complémentaires tant en production qu’en audit ou en qualité. J’ai aussi eu l’occasion d’être formateur, tant en France qu’en Asie du Sud Est (Vietnam et Cambodge).



Mes compétences :

Lean

management consultancy

Change Management

intervention stocking management

human resources planning

human resources

analysis of annual accounts and financial forecast

Soft Commodities

Sales supervision

Responsible for the milling process

Responsible for Common Agricultural Policy

Milling

Manufacturing Management

Commodities

Business Development

Assembly Plants