Thierry ROGER

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Frontenex
Mechanical Engineer with various experiences in several companies and successfull implementation of a Supply Chain organization and policy over the last 7 years in an international industrial group, leader on its markets.
Main competencies :
- Supply Chain (S&OP process, inventoy management and optimisation, multi plants allocations, ...)
- Commercial : Management of a pool of international dealers.
- Continuous improvement methods (TPM jipm, 6 sigma, ...)
- Costs reduction methods (trained by Mc Kinsey on limit analysis for OEE and manpower)
- Production Management
- Product quality, customer care
- Team management : production teams and administrative teams)
- Worldwide responsabilities (International and multicultural environement)
Mes compétences :
Management
Cost reduction
Supply Chain
Quality
International
Engineer
Microsoft Excel
SAP ERP
As400