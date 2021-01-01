Menu

Thierry ROGER

FRONTENEX

Mechanical Engineer with various experiences in several companies and successfull implementation of a Supply Chain organization and policy over the last 7 years in an international industrial group, leader on its markets.

Main competencies :

- Supply Chain (S&OP process, inventoy management and optimisation, multi plants allocations, ...)
- Commercial : Management of a pool of international dealers.
- Continuous improvement methods (TPM jipm, 6 sigma, ...)
- Costs reduction methods (trained by Mc Kinsey on limit analysis for OEE and manpower)
- Production Management
- Product quality, customer care
- Team management : production teams and administrative teams)
- Worldwide responsabilities (International and multicultural environement)

Mes compétences :
Management
Cost reduction
Supply Chain
Quality
International
Engineer
Microsoft Excel
SAP ERP
As400

Entreprises

  • Winoa - (précédement Wheelabrator Allevard) - Directeur Supply Chain

    2007 - maintenant - Définition et conduite du plan stratégique à 3 ans de la Supply Chain du groupe.
    - Mise en place d’une organisation Supply Chain groupe et management opérationnel du réseau d'une douzaine de SC managers (Descriptions de poste, matrices de compétences, boucles de management, reporting, …).
    - Implémentation d’un process S&OP global et standardisé dans chacune des sociétés du groupe, avec mise en place de flux intersociétés intercontinentaux.
    - Supervision du plan d’actions de réduction des stocks (Différentiation retardée, réassort statistique de stocks, rationalisation des références produit, …)
    - Mise en place et suivi d’indicateurs de performance standards (OTIF, rotations de stocks, nombre de références, …)
    - Refonte des modes de distribution en Europe (rationalisation des réseaux de vente, simplification des flux, optimisation des stocks déportés)
    - Définition d’une offre de service (SLA) et suivi du taux de respect commercial.
    - Mise en place d’indicateurs de suivi et d’évaluation de la performance des prestataires de transport.
    - Refonte du système d’information sur la partie articles et gestion des commandes (mise en place d’une nomenclature produit gérée par code barre, EDI, dématérialisation de documents)
    - Mise en place d’outils statistiques de suivi de la demande et d’anticipation des ruptures de stock.

  • Caterpillar France s.a.s - Superviseur de ligne d'assemblage

    2006 - 2007 - Responsabilité d’une ligne d’assemblage de tracteurs et chargeuses sur chaînes puis de pelles excavatrices sur roues
    - Gestion d’un effectif de 50 personnes.
    - Gestion des indicateurs de production (productivité, qualité, …)
    - Déploiement des démarches d’amélioration continue (Sécurité, 5S, …)
    - Green Belt 6-Sigma

  • Ugitech, site d'Ugine - Responsable d'exploitation de la coulée continue

    2003 - 2006 - Outil clé de l’aciérie, effectif de 60 personnes (cadres, techniciens, maîtrise et opérateurs)
    - 0 accidents avec et sans arrêts sur l’année 2005.
    - Participation à la réorganisation complète du service.
    - Réduction des coûts de 10% sur l’exercice 2004.
    - Correspondant Qualité et Environnement du service.
    - Déploiement des piliers 1 (chasse aux pertes), 2 (automaintenance) et 3 (maintenance planifiée) de la TPM jipm sur l’ensemble de l’atelier.

  • Ugitech, site d'Imphy - Responsable d'exploitation du parachèvement fil machine

    2002 - 2003 - Effectif 80 personnes, atelier de finition avec une logistique complexe, des risques liés à deux lignes de décapage chimique, et des écarts d’activité de 50% la même année.
    - Implication importante dans la sécurité, l’environnement (Seveso II et ISO 14001), la qualité (mise en place ISO TS 16949), les coûts et la flexibilité de l’atelier, refonte des filières de métiers et des définitions de fonction.
    - Suivi des investissements.
    - Mise en place du pilier 1 (chasse aux pertes) de la TPM sur deux outils.

  • Ugine Savoie Imphy, site d'imphy - Responsable méthodes et reduction des coûts Laminoir

    1998 - 2002 Sep 2001 fin 2002 : Pilote du déploiement « ariane 2 » sur le site
    - Responsable d’un projet de réduction des coûts en rupture en collaboration avec le cabinet Mac Kinsey
    - Objectifs de réduction des coûts atteints en 18 mois pour un objectif de 24 mois.
    - Extension des méthodes déployées au train à fil à tout l’établissement (analyses limite main d’œuvre, TRG, flux et coûts).

    1er semestre 2001 : Chef d’un projet informatique de séparation de réseaux entre deux usines.
    - Fonction assumée en parallèle avec la fonction précédente.
    - Projet complexe nécessitant la coordination de différents services dans différentes usines
    - Apprentissage des méthodes de suivi de projet, de comptabilité analytique et GPAO.
    - Animation des comités de pilotage, relance permanente des groupes de travail pour garantir l’atteinte des objectifs et des délais.

    Nov 1998 / Janv 2001 : responsable méthodes du train à fil d’Imphy (Ugine Savoie Imphy - 58)
    - Poste créé suite à la rénovation complète de l’outil.
    - Mise en place d’indicateurs de suivi, suivi et réalisation d’essais de développement.
    - Coordination et animation des démarches de progrès, optimisation de l’utilisation de l’outil.
    - Fonction transversale, support à la production et en relation avec tous les autres services de l’entreprise et les clients en travail à façon.

    Juil/Nov 1998 : Chargé d’affaires travaux neufs pour la coulée continue d’Imphy (Imphy s.a.- 58)
    - Pilotage de la rénovation d’une partie de la machine de coulée continue.

