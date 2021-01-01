Thierry ROGER

Mechanical Engineer with various experiences in several companies and successfull implementation of a Supply Chain organization and policy over the last 7 years in an international industrial group, leader on its markets.



Main competencies :



- Supply Chain (S&OP process, inventoy management and optimisation, multi plants allocations, ...)

- Commercial : Management of a pool of international dealers.

- Continuous improvement methods (TPM jipm, 6 sigma, ...)

- Costs reduction methods (trained by Mc Kinsey on limit analysis for OEE and manpower)

- Production Management

- Product quality, customer care

- Team management : production teams and administrative teams)

- Worldwide responsabilities (International and multicultural environement)



Mes compétences :

Management

Cost reduction

Supply Chain

Quality

International

Engineer

Microsoft Excel

SAP ERP

As400