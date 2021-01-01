Menu

Thierry ZENON

Neuilly-sur-Seine

En résumé

Dear visitor,

If I had to introduce myself in three words, it would certainly be:

- Motivated: I really am motivated to achieve major projects and I continuously want to learn from others and from the world we live in.

- Determined: I strongly believe that the purpose of imagining - or thinking about - things is not linked to optimism or pessimism. The most important thing is to always be determined and focused. Never abandoning, using its resilience skills and being prepared to sometimes fail and learn from mistakes are the keys to always keep an unwavering determination to do things well and better.

- Trustworthy: I consider that without trust, you cannot build a real relationship with others. That is certainly why I try, each day of my life, to be honest, upright and able to not regret my words and my acts. And I hope - and believe also - that others can trust me, for what I am and what I do, and that it will allow the creation of infinite and strong links with people.

If my profile interests you, please do not hesitate to access information about my professional and academic careers.

I am looking forward to hearing from you and getting in touch with you.

Thierry Zenon
(+352) 661 96 19 67
thierry.zenon@gmail.com

Full CV available upon request

Mes compétences :
Office 2010
Création site web
Présentation powerpoint
Interface design
Strategic analysis
Portfolio investment management
Online shop development
Network Access Control
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Office 2007
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
Mac OS X
Initial Public Offerings
Fund Administration
Corporate Finance
Business risk management
Audit
Anti-Money Laundering

Entreprises

  • PwC - Advisor (Luxembourg)

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2013 - maintenant Advisor in Governance, Risk and Controls for PWC
    - ISAE 3402 and controls reports for several companies of the Luxembourg investment fund industry (Fund administration, Transfer Agent and Custody processes)
    - Anti-Money Laundering reviews
    - ITGC (IT General Controls review)
    - Computer Assisted Audit Techniques (CAATs with ACL)
    - Forensics Investigations

  • Cuberdons Leopold - Website development Analyst (Brussels)

    2013 - 2013 (Mission of 5 months)
    - Online shop development for B2B business
    - Clients preferences and website interface design

  • RTBF - IT Consultant (Intern)

    Bruxelles 2013 - 2013 (Mission of 5 months)
    - Implementing a strategy of ``Bring Your Own Device'' for the DGTE
    - Mapping the service Technology & Exploitation
    - Providing technical solution of Virtualization, MDM, Network access control
    - Creation of internal security rules and policies

  • Mentally Fit - External business analyst (Brussels)

    2012 - 2012 (Mission of 5 months)
    - Strategic analysis for an international development
    - Researching on international competition via analysis tools such as SWOT/PESTEL, PORTER...

  • Impact sales & Marketing - Recruitment specialist

    Levallois-Perret 2009 - 2009 (Internship of 3 months)
    - Qualifying and recruiting the new profile for the company or our clients
    - Spreading the strategy of recruitment by existing means or new means

Formations

  • Universidad Complutense De Madrid

    Madrid 2012 - 2013 Master in Management (Exchange program)

    Units studied: Strategy, Management, Marketing, Spanish Economy, International Economy

  • Solvay Business School (Brussels)

    Brussels 2011 - 2013 Master in Management

    One of the top business school of Benelux
    Units studied: Finance, Accounting, Strategy, Management, IT, Entrepreneurship, Marketing

  • SOUTH BANK UNIVERSITY (London)

    London 2010 - 2011 Bachelor (Hons) in business administration

    Second class first honours upper division (2:1:1)
    Units studied: Corporate finance, Portfolio investment management, Strategy, Business risk, management, Financial risk, Analytical decision making, Bachelor thesis (IPO & footballs)

  • EMLV

    Paris La Défense 2008 - 2010 Two years of Management (first class)

    Units studied: Finance, Management, Human Resources, Production, Marketing, Law

  • Lycée Le Bon Sauveur

    Le Vesinet 2005 - 2008 Baccalauréat Scientifique

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :