Valérie TRUBERT
Valérie TRUBERT
PARIS
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SIEMENS AUDIOLOGIE SAS
- DGA (DAF & DRH notamment)
maintenant
GRAAM
- Compagnon
maintenant
Hec
maintenant
Formations
Université Paris Dauphine
Paris
1981 - 1982
MAITRISE DE GESTION
Réseau
Arnaud MURET
Didier SCHAPIRO
Emilie SENECHAL
Isabelle DEDRICHE
Jean-Luc SCEMAMA
Karine RÉAUBOURG
Martine SONDERVORST
Pilar LOPEZ
Sofiane BAHBAH
