Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Vandenbussche PIERRE
Ajouter
Vandenbussche PIERRE
LILLE
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Lille
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Cabinet VMG
- Avocat
maintenant
Allen & Overy Paris
- Avocat
2003 - 2005
Formations
Institut D'Etudes Politiques
Paris
1999 - 2001
Université Paris 2 Pantheon Assas
Paris
1999 - 2002
Université Lille 2 Droit Et Sante
Lille
1996 - 1999
Lycée Prive De Marcq
Marcq En Baroeul
1990 - 1996
Réseau
Arnaud RUYANT
Axelle MEURICE
Catherine LEFEBVRE-REFFET
Cyril OVINET
Emmanuel THIERRY
Grégoire WALLAERT
Helene TERRIER
Marc THARIN
Quentin DESTOMBES
Veronique DEFONTENAY
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z