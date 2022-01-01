Menu

Veronique DELBOS

Saint Denis

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Pitney Bowes - Sales Operations Maanger

    Saint Denis 2014 - maintenant

  • Pitney Bowes - Responsable du développement Internet et de la Promotion des Ventes

    Saint Denis 2006 - 2010

  • SECAP Groupe Pitney Bowes - Chargée d'études Marketing Opérationnel

    Villeurbanne 2003 - 2006

  • Bell & Howell - Analyste Marketing

    2000 - 2003

  • Fox 38 Wolf TV (USA) - Assistante Marketing & Promotion des Programmes

    1998 - 1999

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :