Vincent CHAUVET

Issy-les-Moulineaux

En résumé

Chef de projet chez Caillau, une entrprise spécialisée dans la conception, le développement et la fabrication de colliers de serrages pour l'automobile et l'aéronautique. Je suis en charge le développement produit automobile dans le respect QCD en accord avec les besoins clients. Le périmètre d'activité s'étend de l'étude produit ( CDC, analyse fonctionnelle, AMDEC) à l'industrialisation du produit en production pour finir par la livraison de PPAP et le transfert en vie série.

Mes compétences :
Ingénieur
Responsable Projet
Project management
Manufacturing engineer
Tests hydrauliques
Machines spéciales
Développement produit
PPAP
Gestion de projet
AMDEC / FMEA
Solidworks
Patran
NASTRAN
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Office
LabVIEW
ANSYS
ABAQUS

Entreprises

  • Caillau - Chef de projet/ Project Manager

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2015 - maintenant Chef de projet - CAILLAU - Chef de projet - développement produit pour colliers d'échappements automobile :
    * Développement et validation produit automobile dans le respect QCD en accord avec les besoins clients,
    * Validation produit : CDC, analyse fonctionnelle, AMDEC, plan de validation,
    * Industrialisation en production et livraison de PPAP,
    * Transfert en vie série.

  • Delphi Diesel Systems - Project engineer

    2014 - 2015 Suivi de projet pour l'industrialisation d'un nouveau produit sur notre site de production de Sudbury (Angleterre). Produit "Heavy Duty" dont j'ai à charges la rédaction de cahier des charges, l'analyse fonction, amdec, prospection et commandes de moyens de production usinage et tests. Machines type EDM, Hydro Griding Machining et tests hydrauliques à l'azote et à l'huile.

    Nozzle « Heavy duty » Delphi Sudbury (Angleterre),
    * Spécifications et validations de machines d'usinages, spéciales et de tests hydrauliques,
    * Validations produits au niveau méthodes,
    * Respect Qualité / Coût / Délais projet en accord avec la demande client.

  • Delphi Diesel Systems - Project manager Nozzle Iasi

    2012 - 2014 J'ai à charge la rédaction des spécifications pour la réalisation d'un ensemble de 6 opérations sur un composant de l'injecteur diesel en accord avec la demande produit (plans produit), la prospection auprès des fournisseurs potentiels, la mise en place des machines, de leurs qualifications, de leurs améliorations continues et de l'industrialisation sur le site de production Delphi Iasi en Roumanie. J'apporte également un support à la production lors de modifications sur les machines.

    * Spécifications et validations de machines d'usinages, spéciales et de tests hydrauliques,
    * Améliorations continues pour la production,
    * Validations produits au niveau méthodes.

  • Delphi Diesel Systems - Stage de fin d'études ingénieur

    2012 - 2012 J'ai eu à charge de mettre en place des pièces témoins et pièces de tranfert pour l'ensemble des moyens de mesure du site de production de Iasi (Roumanie) et de réaliser une corrélations des moyens de mesure entre les sites de Blois et de Iasi. Qui plus est, j'ai eu à charge la responsabilité d'un projet qui consistait à la prospection pour l'achat d'un nouveau moyen de mesure pour le contrôle d'une nouvelle dimension dans la gamme de fabrication.

    En conclusion, l'ensemble des pièces témoins et pièces de transfert ont été mises en place. La corrélation a été réalisée et des plans d'actions ont été mis en place dans le cas de non corrélation.
    Le fournisseur a été identifié pour le nouveau moyen de mesure et la commande est en cours.

  • Zodiac hydraulics - Mission Industrielle au sein du pôle Méthodes

    2011 - 2011 Au sein de l'entreprise IN-LHC, j'ai eu l'opportunité d'optimiser un banc d'essai pneumatique avec une acquisition de données sur le logiciel LABVIEW.

  • NEOLUX - Stage technicien

    La Chapelle-Vendômoise 2010 - 2010 J'ai eu l'opportunité d'effectuer un stage de 3 mois au sein de l'entreprise NEOLUX, une entreprise spécialisée dans le développement et la conception de systèmes d'éclairages à LED. Au sein de cette entreprise, j'ai pu concevoir une télécommande radiofréquence pour le pilotage des systèmes d'éclairages de l'entreprise.

Formations

  • L'Université Polytechniques De Bucarest (Bucarest)

    Bucarest 2010 - 2011 Cycle ingénieur

    Semestre académique à l'étranger

  • INSA Centre Val De Loire (Anciennement ENIVL)

    Blois 2007 - 2012 Ingénieur

    Ingénieur Généraliste, option Productique et Méthodes dans l'Automobile et les Transports

  • Lycée Jean Rostand

    Villepinte 2004 - 2007 Scientifique SI

    Science de l'ingénieur

