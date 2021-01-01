Vincent CHAUVET

Chef de projet chez Caillau, une entrprise spécialisée dans la conception, le développement et la fabrication de colliers de serrages pour l'automobile et l'aéronautique. Je suis en charge le développement produit automobile dans le respect QCD en accord avec les besoins clients. Le périmètre d'activité s'étend de l'étude produit ( CDC, analyse fonctionnelle, AMDEC) à l'industrialisation du produit en production pour finir par la livraison de PPAP et le transfert en vie série.



Project manager at Caillau a company specialized for the conception and the development of clamps for automotive and aeronautic fields. I am in charge of products development for automotive field in accordance with customers needs and the respect of the Quality, Cost and timing requirements. The activity start at the product specifications (Functional analysis, Product FMEA) until the industrialisation of the product in order to deliver PPAP before to transfer the product in serial production.



Mes compétences :

Ingénieur

Responsable Projet

Project management

Manufacturing engineer

Tests hydrauliques

Machines spéciales

Développement produit

PPAP

Gestion de projet

AMDEC / FMEA

Solidworks

Patran

NASTRAN

Microsoft Project

Microsoft Office

LabVIEW

ANSYS

ABAQUS