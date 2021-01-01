Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Vincent CHÉNEY
Ajouter
Vincent CHÉNEY
LONDRES
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Management
Entreprises
Allergan France
- Directeur Général
2013 - maintenant
Warner Chilcott UK
- Country Manager
2010 - maintenant
Warner Chilcott France
- Country Manager
2010 - maintenant
Procter & Gamble Pharmaceuticals France et Allemagne
- Country Manager
2006 - 2010
Procter & Gamble Pharmaceuticals France et Benelux
- Country Manager
2003 - 2010
Formations
EDHEC (Croix)
Croix
1977 - 1980
Marketing
Lycée Saint Jean De Passy
Paris
1967 - 1974
Réseau
Cédric FOURNIER-PERRET
Christophe MONET
Dominique VILLAUME
Evelyne LENTULUS
Isabelle CHÉNEY DECLÉMY
Jean-Max ZIMOLO
Luc BOSCARO
Pascale ATLAN
Stephane HORLAIT
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z