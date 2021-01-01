Vincent DELSOL

DIPLOMES
Exécutive MBA Paris Dauphine–UQAM (Montréal)
DESS Management International Paris Dauphine
Ingénieur en Informatique (EFREI)
Langues de travail : Français, Anglais
COMPETENCES CLES
* Management opérationnel et Yield Management
* Gestion d’équipes internationales
* Change management
Mes compétences :
Directeur général
Executive MBA
General manager
Hotel
Hotel Management
Hôtellerie
International
Management
Management international
Manager
Marketing
MBA
Mercure
Tourisme
Restauration
Ressources humaines
Luxe
Formation
Communication