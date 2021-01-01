Menu

Vincent DELSOL

BANGKOK

En résumé

DIPLOMES
Exécutive MBA Paris Dauphine–UQAM (Montréal)
DESS Management International Paris Dauphine
Ingénieur en Informatique (EFREI)
Langues de travail : Français, Anglais

COMPETENCES CLES
* Management opérationnel et Yield Management
* Gestion d’équipes internationales
* Change management



Mes compétences :
Directeur général
Executive MBA
General manager
Hotel
Hotel Management
Hôtellerie
International
Management
Management international
Manager
Marketing
MBA
Mercure
Tourisme
Restauration
Ressources humaines
Luxe
Formation
Communication

Entreprises

  • Accor - GRAND MERCURE Bangkok Asoke - General Manager

    2014 - maintenant

  • Accor Asia Pacific - Operation Support pre-opening and acquisition rebranding

    Paris 2014 - 2014

  • Accor - Mercure Hanoi - General Manager

    2012 - 2014

  • Accor - Mercure Paris Plaza Pont Mirabeau & All Seasons Paris 15 Lecourbe - Cluster GM - Directeur d'hôtels multi-marques Mercure et All Seasons

    2010 - 2012 Mercure Paris Plaza Pont Mirabeau & All Seasons Paris 15 Lecourbe
    Directeur d'hôtels Mercure et All Seasons à Paris.
    All Seasons: Ouvert depuis Juin 09, 49 chambres
    Mercure: ouverture en février 11, 49 chambres
    les 2 hôtels sont dans le 15ème arrondissement de Paris, distants de 1km

  • Accor - Sofitel Paris La Défense - RM

    2007 - 2010

  • Accor - Responsable de projets IT, Coordination Internationale

    Paris 2002 - 2007 - ouvertures et reprises d’hôtels milieu et haut de gamme en France et à l’international sur un total de 27 pays dont l’Algérie, l’Arabie Saoudite, la Chine, la Lituanie, le Portugal, la Suisse, la Hollande, UK, la Pologne, l’Argentine, le Brésil
    - Mise à jour d’architecture SI des 45 hôtels en Hollande (en 3 mois) en 2004, puis intégration dans le réseau Accor d’une nouvelle marque d'hôtels en Allemagne (sur 18 mois) en 2004 et préparation de la migration de 40 hôtels en Belgique et de 40 hôtels en Italie en 2007
    - gestion d'équipes projet, budgets, planning, mise en conformité, conduite du changement

  • Accor - Ingénieur Sécurité

    Paris 2001 - 2002

  • Bouygues Telecom - Consultant Sécurité

    Meudon 1999 - 2001

Formations

