Vincent DEMARCUS

DUBLIN

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Credit Derivatives
Derivatives
Equity Derivatives
Market Risk
Pricing

Entreprises

  • Nexgen Financial Solutions - Manager, Risks and Results Reporting

    2003 - maintenant Natixis Group. office of Dublin, Ireland
    In charge of:
    - PnL computation and Risk reporting
    - Booking and modelisation of structured transactions

  • PFK Technologies - Manager, Software Development

    2002 - 2003 Startup in Newark, NJ
    In charge of the development of a financial derivatives pricing library with several front-ends attached (Web, WebService, Java).

  • Zengine Inc - Software Developer

    2000 - 2002 Based in Fremont, CA and then Berkeley, CA. IPO Sept 2000
    Startup selling customised and fully managed e-commerce solutions.
    Member of the team in charge of order processing tools development.

Formations

  • University Of Michigan (Ann Arbor)

    Ann Arbor 2000 - 2002 Master in Computer Science and Engineering

    Major in Computer Science
    Minor in Signal Processing

  • Ecole Supérieure D'Electricité

    Gif Sur Yvette 1998 - 2001 Diplome d'Ingenieur Supelec

    Computer Science and Signal Processing

  • Lycée Thiers

    Marseille 1996 - 1998 Mathematics

    MPSI,MP*

Réseau

