Vincent DEMARCUS

Nexgen Financial Solutions
- Manager, Risks and Results Reporting
2003 - maintenantNatixis Group. office of Dublin, Ireland
In charge of:
- PnL computation and Risk reporting
- Booking and modelisation of structured transactions
PFK Technologies
- Manager, Software Development
2002 - 2003Startup in Newark, NJ
In charge of the development of a financial derivatives pricing library with several front-ends attached (Web, WebService, Java).
Zengine Inc
- Software Developer
2000 - 2002Based in Fremont, CA and then Berkeley, CA. IPO Sept 2000
Startup selling customised and fully managed e-commerce solutions.
Member of the team in charge of order processing tools development.
Formations
University Of Michigan (Ann Arbor)
Ann Arbor2000 - 2002Master in Computer Science and Engineering
Major in Computer Science
Minor in Signal Processing