Vincent DESSERRE
Ajouter
QUIMPER
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Quimper
Entreprises
Hôtel-Dieu de Pont l'abbé - Hospitalité Saint Thomas de Villeneuve
- Responsable Ressources Humaines
2013 - maintenant
Institut Curie - Hôpital René Huguenin
- Responsable paye et administration du personnel
PARIS 5
2004 - 2013
Formations
IAE (Rouen)
Rouen
2002 - 2003
Gestion des Ressources Humaines
IAE
Rouen
2002 - 2003
Université Caen Basse Normandie DUT GEA
Cherbourg Octeville
1998 - 2000
GEA option RH
Réseau
Catherine BARBIER
Christian MAGNE
Christophe MATTLER
Eric HIRLIMANN
Florence BACHELOT-SACZEWSKI
Jean-Pierre DUVERGÉ *
Olivier ZIGNANI
Romain LEFORESTIER
Rouen RÉSEAU RH (3RH)
