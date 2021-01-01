Vincent DUBEAUREPAIRE

Passionné par l' ingénierie et le digital
* FONCTIONS : MOE, BPO, assistance technique
- Développement Web / N-Tiers / Logiciel /Mobile / CMS
- Conception API / Intégration progiciel : SIRH / ERP
- Bases de données / Migration
- Support / Déploiement (exploitation / test)
- Monétique (e.payment, euro, virements SEPA, déclaration sociales ...)
*** EVOLUTION
- Gestion de projet (CMMi, UML, PMBOK)
- Avant-vente / veille :
salon professionnels (Big Data, Cloud & IT, Solutions RH / ERP, CISCO expo, Microsoft Techdays, Mobility for business )
** SYSTÈMES, PLATE FORMES
- Microsoft Windows Server, J2EE / Android
- Unix / LAMP ( Linux RedHat, Tomcat, Mantis, MySQL)
- BI : Infocentre, décisionnel (Cognos, BO 6.5)
Mes compétences :
#DevOps : OS: Red Hat, Linux Ubuntu / Unix, Windows NT/Server/7/10
Projet : CMMi, ISO 9001, GANTT
Drupal 8 / Symfony2
MySQL / Oracle Database
Langage : c, c++, HTML5/CSS3, Shell, Java 8 - Java EE
AngularJS / JavaScript
Github
SAP : Business Objects, crystal reports
Modélisation : UML, MERISE
Microsoft : VB / C#, Project, Visio, Office - Visual studio
IBM : Informix Esql/C Cognos
# Gestion de stock / logistique
# eCommerce
GPAO / Baan
Automatismes industriels
SIRH : HR Access