Vincent DUBEAUREPAIRE

Paris

En résumé

Passionné par l' ingénierie et le digital

* FONCTIONS : MOE, BPO, assistance technique
- Développement Web / N-Tiers / Logiciel /Mobile / CMS
- Conception API / Intégration progiciel : SIRH / ERP
- Bases de données / Migration
- Support / Déploiement (exploitation / test)
- Monétique (e.payment, euro, virements SEPA, déclaration sociales ...)

*** EVOLUTION
- Gestion de projet (CMMi, UML, PMBOK)

- Avant-vente / veille :
salon professionnels (Big Data, Cloud & IT, Solutions RH / ERP, CISCO expo, Microsoft Techdays, Mobility for business )

** SYSTÈMES, PLATE FORMES
- Microsoft Windows Server, J2EE / Android
- Unix / LAMP ( Linux RedHat, Tomcat, Mantis, MySQL)
- BI : Infocentre, décisionnel (Cognos, BO 6.5)

Mes compétences :
#DevOps : OS: Red Hat, Linux Ubuntu / Unix, Windows NT/Server/7/10
Projet : CMMi, ISO 9001, GANTT
Drupal 8 / Symfony2
MySQL / Oracle Database
Langage : c, c++, HTML5/CSS3, Shell, Java 8 - Java EE
AngularJS / JavaScript
Github
SAP : Business Objects, crystal reports
Modélisation : UML, MERISE
Microsoft : VB / C#, Project, Visio, Office - Visual studio
IBM : Informix Esql/C Cognos

# Gestion de stock / logistique
# eCommerce
GPAO / Baan
Automatismes industriels
SIRH : HR Access

Entreprises

  • Gendarmerie Nationale - Analyste

    Paris 2018 - 2018 DGGN-ST(SI)²
    Schengen

  • CAP DEVELOPPEMENT - Développeur Web

    NANTERRE 2017 - 2017 Maintenance - Intégration - Développement Web immobilier (PHP - Wordpress)

  • IZIMOBI - Développeur (stage)

    2015 - 2015 Réalisation d'une application de jeu (quizz / bon plan commerce) pour téléphone Android.

    Android (Studio, Gradle), WAMP

  • France Télévisions - Chargé d' exploitation SIRH (prestation)

    Paris 2014 - 2014 Automatisation de rapport RH VB / Excel (RH PLEIADES)

  • SD Worx - Consultant Software

    2011 - 2011 Support Solution ALICIA RH

  • AdeRHis - Consultant IT

    Sceaux 2008 - 2011 Exploitation Pléiades NG.
    BPO / Externalisation SIRH ville de ISSY LES MOULINEAUX

  • SD Worx, LOGI-RH - Consultant, Ingénieur études ( prestation Areios pour HiTechPros)

    2005 - 2008 Support et conseil en déclarations sociales.
    Maintenance et accompagnements DADSU.
    Migration et reprise de données du progiciel ALICIA RH 8

  • Total - Ingénieur développement ( prestation ACTI/ IBM)

    COURBEVOIE 2003 - 2003 Projet PXL : Peoplesoft Extra Large
    Assistance technique (IBM)
    Intégration HR Access

  • Sogeti - Ingénieur d'applications

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2000 - 2002 Intégration HR Access V 3e pour le groupe ARIANE (ARIANE II).
    3 sites européens (Bruxelles, Lille, Luxembourg).

  • CCI Paris - Ingénieur études et développement

    Paris 2000 - 2000 Mission (Datacep) pour COMIS
    Migration Euro, conversion et recette, Sigagip.

  • Cofidis - Ingénieur études et développement (Datacep)

    Villeneuve-d'Ascq 1998 - 1999 Migration architecture Digital vers N/tiers Unix Informix
    Développement tableaux de recouvrement (VB)

  • Monoprix - AnalysteProgrammeur (GILEM Informatique)

    Clichy 1998 - 1998 SMB, refonte de la gestion des budgets 'An2000'.

  • BNP Paribas - Analyste programmeur (ABCDER informatique)

    Paris 1997 - 1998 Migration / intégration Sigagip / HR Access

  • Hager - Ingénieur (Pragmalog, groupe gtie)

    Obernai 1996 - 1996 Routines pour trames radio / Micromat

  • GlaxoSmithKline - Ingénieur (Pragmalog)

    Marly-le-Roi 1996 - 1996 Paramétrage gestion entrepôt (solution Micromat)

Formations

  • ASTON ECOLE

    Bagneux 2016 - 2016 POEC developpeur web PHP

    Développement Front End (Javascript - JQuery - ANGULAR JS 1.5) & Back End (PHP - SYMFONY - DRUPAL)
    Plateforme : LAMP (UBUNTU), GIT, Booststrap, Oracle Virutal Box

  • ENS CACHAN Formation Continue Des Adultes Et Développement (Cachan)

    Cachan 2014 - 2015 Concepteur Développeur Informatique

    Titre professionnel Niveau II
    Conception & Développement informatique
    Composants Java JEE / C# (IHM)
    Persistance Oracle / Applicatif Ntiers MVC

  • IFOCOP

    Rungis 2013 - 2014 Integration HTML5 / CSS3 / Photoshop
    Appréhender les CMS (wordpress, drupal)
    Etablir un cahier des charges de site statique

  • CNAM

    Creteil 2012 - 2013 Attestation de succés à l'examen

    FPG105 : TIC en GRH
    NFA011 : Développement d'applications avec Oracle 10.

  • ESIG (Lille)

    Lille 1993 - 1995 MIA (Master Informatique Approfondie)

    Ingénieur maître, bac +4

  • Université Artois

    Bethune 1991 - 1993 OGP QLIO

    voir groupe

  • Lycée André Malraux

    Bethune 1988 - 1991 Sciences naturelles et mathématiques

    BAC D - Seconde Ti, premiere S, terminale D

