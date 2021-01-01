Vincent DUBEAUREPAIRE

Passionné par l' ingénierie et le digital



* FONCTIONS : MOE, BPO, assistance technique

- Développement Web / N-Tiers / Logiciel /Mobile / CMS

- Conception API / Intégration progiciel : SIRH / ERP

- Bases de données / Migration

- Support / Déploiement (exploitation / test)

- Monétique (e.payment, euro, virements SEPA, déclaration sociales ...)



*** EVOLUTION

- Gestion de projet (CMMi, UML, PMBOK)



- Avant-vente / veille :

salon professionnels (Big Data, Cloud & IT, Solutions RH / ERP, CISCO expo, Microsoft Techdays, Mobility for business )



** SYSTÈMES, PLATE FORMES

- Microsoft Windows Server, J2EE / Android

- Unix / LAMP ( Linux RedHat, Tomcat, Mantis, MySQL)

- BI : Infocentre, décisionnel (Cognos, BO 6.5)



Mes compétences :

#DevOps : OS: Red Hat, Linux Ubuntu / Unix, Windows NT/Server/7/10

Projet : CMMi, ISO 9001, GANTT

Drupal 8 / Symfony2

MySQL / Oracle Database

Langage : c, c++, HTML5/CSS3, Shell, Java 8 - Java EE

AngularJS / JavaScript

Github

SAP : Business Objects, crystal reports

Modélisation : UML, MERISE

Microsoft : VB / C#, Project, Visio, Office - Visual studio

IBM : Informix Esql/C Cognos



# Gestion de stock / logistique

# eCommerce

GPAO / Baan

Automatismes industriels

SIRH : HR Access