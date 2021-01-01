Retail
Vincent DUCORNEY
Vincent DUCORNEY
LAMBERSART
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Oxylane Online
- Directeur
maintenant
Oxylane
Villeneuve d'Ascq
maintenant
Formations
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce
Lille Nice Sophia Antipolis Paris
1997 - 2001
E-commerce et marketing direct
Réseau
Bénédicte JOIN-LAMBERT
Cécile D'AMICO - HECHELSKI
Elsa FRANCK
Ghézal DJAMEL
Jean-Philippe BURGEAT
Laurent WORMS
Lionel GOUBET
Thierry SAUTAI
Ulric BATEAU
