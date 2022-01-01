Retail
Vincent FACON
Vincent FACON
VAUCRESSON
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
TOYOTA BOSHOKU SOMAIN
- Responsable maintenance
VAUCRESSON
2010 - maintenant
NUTRI PACK
- Responsable maintenance et sécurité
2008 - 2010
Nutripack
- Responsable Maintenance Sécurité Travaux neufs
2008 - 2010
Tenneco Automotive
- Responsable technique
2005 - 2008
Johnson Controls Interiors
- Responsable UAP
Colombes
1997 - 2005
Formations
Institut Catholique De Lille ISTN
Lille
1995 - 2000
Institut Catholique Des Arts Et Métiers (Lille)
Lille
1995 - 2000
Génie Mécanique et Automatismes Industriels
Réseau
Alexandra KUHN
Bertrand CZERWINSKI
Claire THIBAUT
Eric VAN AERDE
Frédéric BREANT
Frédéric HOOREMAN
Géry KWIATKOWSKI
Laurent CHARRON
Nicolas DURAN
Vanessa MARTIN
