Vincent FAGES-GOUYOU

Vincent has worked for the last 10 years in the software services industry implementing large and complex software solutions around multiple software packages. Coming from a technical background, he has developed a deep business knowledge having worked in various industries from the financial sector to the manufacturer side.

He is experienced in software integration within the enterprise software landscape and architecture. His ability to understand and to respond in an equal manner to the business and the technical constraints is one of his strong characteristics as well as managing challenging situations.

His solid experience in the MDM and software integration within complex architecture has been proven extremely valuable on numerous projects.



Mes compétences :

Architect

MDM

Microsoft CRM

PIM

SOA

Websphere