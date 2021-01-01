Wim VERCAUTEREN

Senior international general manager with a passion to outperform the market!



Outstanding language skills (English, German, French, Dutch), as Wim lived and worked in several countries (France, Germany, Belgium)



Wim has a proven track of exceptional results in the automotive industry, consumer goods and machinery.



Solid experience in General Management, Marketing-, Sales- and Product management in Global Headquarters & EMEA HQ of multinationals (ROBERT BOSCH, HONDA EMEA, Federal Mogul EMEA, MANITOU).





Specialties:



* Business Unit management

* General Management

* International B2B & B2C Sales and Marketing

* Automotive Aftermarket

* Business development

* Full P&L responsibility

* Entrepreneur

* Innovator

* Change management