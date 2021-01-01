Menu

Wim VERCAUTEREN

  • QUALIPHAR + Laboratoir Gifrer
  • CEO

Brussels + Lyon

En résumé

Senior international general manager with a passion to outperform the market!

Outstanding language skills (English, German, French, Dutch), as Wim lived and worked in several countries (France, Germany, Belgium)

Wim has a proven track of exceptional results in the automotive industry, consumer goods and machinery.

Solid experience in General Management, Marketing-, Sales- and Product management in Global Headquarters & EMEA HQ of multinationals (ROBERT BOSCH, HONDA EMEA, Federal Mogul EMEA, MANITOU).


Specialties:

* Business Unit management
* General Management
* International B2B & B2C Sales and Marketing
* Automotive Aftermarket
* Business development
* Full P&L responsibility
* Entrepreneur
* Innovator
* Change management

Entreprises

  • QUALIPHAR + Laboratoir Gifrer - CEO

    Direction générale | Brussels + Lyon 2021 - maintenant

  • CEO / Owner - CEO

    Direction générale | BRUSSELS 2019 - maintenant Interim management

  • Manitou Group - Vice President Global Business Unit Parts

    Ancenis 2014 - 2019 Overseeing a multihundred people team: logistics, purchasing, marketing, sales, quality, finance and data management. Managing globally 8 logistic centres. Full P&L of a 245Mio € multi site division.

  • Federal Mogul - Directeur Chassis EMEA

    Antwerp 2007 - 2014 Company: Federal Mogul is a US headquartered 7,3 B USD multinational, and major supplier to manufacturers of automotive, light commercial, heavy-duty and off-highway vehicles.

    Role: growing from a marketing director’s role into a BU director’s position. Spearhead all areas of operation for the EMEA region.

    • Defining and implementing an aggressive growth strategy.
    • Leading the product portfolio of automotive and heavy duty parts towards the independent aftermarket and OES customers.
    • Make or buy analysis & decision.
    • Merging and acquisition.

    Achievements:
    • Entire Brand (re-)positioning
    • Growing the business from hardly 30M to almost 100M €.
    • Maintaining the best service rate of the entire company, .
    • Managing all operations, despite complex matrix structure.
    • Providing the most rapid growth in range, with 2.5 K – 3K new references launched year after year.
    • Developed the best-in-market electronic cataloguing, including 3-D images

  • Honda - Sales / Marketing Manager EMEA

    Brussels 2003 - 2007 Company: Honda Access develops and distributes genuine car- and motorcycle accessories to 1.500 dealerships in EMEA.
    About 100 Mio € turnover (cars and motorcycle accessories).

    Role: Marketing / Sales manager EMEA. Pro-actively managed the international marketing and sales activities and -teams.


    Achievements:

    • Growing the business from 70 to over 80 M €, despite declining car registrations
    • Development of a Corporate Identity dealer program

  • Robert Bosch headquarters GERMANY - Several roles with increasing responsability

    GERMANY 1996 - 2003 several roles within the Bosch organisation: sales, marketing and global product management

    Responsibilities
    • Managing the entire lifecycle and profitability of car radios.
    • Overseeing the development and production in Germany, Portugal and Malaysia.
    • Managing a complete outsourcings project in China.

    Achievements
    • Significant time-to-market reduction
    • Developing the first automotive MP3 Hard disk in the world!
    • Doubling worldwide business to 145 M € in 4 years.

Formations

  • Vlerick Leuven Gent Management School (Gand)

    Gand 1997 - 1997

