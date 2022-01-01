Menu

Yang WANG

Pékin

Dynamic, reliable and friendly individual who works hard to achieve his potentials. Adaptable, committed fast-learner with a lot of international business experience. Good communication skills and ability to speak English, French and Chinese. A quick learner who is always seeking learning opportunities. Works well in teams as well as individually.

Mes compétences :
Informatique
Marketing
Banque

Entreprises

  • Bank Of China - Chargé de clientèle corporate

    Pékin 2017 - 2018 Responsable de la relation commerciale d’un portefeuille de clients entreprises (à partir de 100 M€ de CA, avec un cœur de cible à 500 M€) au sein de la Direction Corporation France & Europe
    Assurez la maîtrise du risque, KYC, AML
    Interlocuteur privilégié avec Compliance, Control Interne, Auditeur

  • Bank Of China - Chef de projet crédit aux particuliers

    Pékin 2014 - 2016 - Création et gestion de A à Z du service prêt immobilier / consommation / TPE en travaillant avec les services internes (agences, DRM, conformité, comptabilité, compensation, informatique…), et services externes (Crédit Logement, les assureurs, les notaires, les promoteurs, les courtiers…)
    -étude du marché, adaptation à des nouvelles lois
    -Définir la stratégie marketing du service crédit (cible, politique tarifaire, objectif)
    -Développement et adaptation des outils commercial

  • Bank Of China - Chargé de projet système d’information

    Pékin 2012 - 2013 Mise en œuvre des nouveaux systèmes d’information de la banque
    - Analyse des besoins fonctionnels
    - Conduire la réflexion sur la structure et la migration des données vers le nouveau système
    - Change Management

  • Bank Of China - Chef de projet Lyon Branch

    Pékin 2011 - 2012 Pilotage projet (étude d'opportunité, expression des besoins, travaux, déploiement)
    Création d’une filiale à Lyon (600 m2)

  • Bank Of China - Gestion Privée Junior

    Pékin 2010 - 2011 Conseiller des clients internationaux haut de gamme
    Organisation des évents : Forum au Petit Palais, Séminaire, Réception

  • REMY-Cointreau - Marketing REMY MARTIN & LOUIS XIII

    Paris 2008 - 2009 -Participation in making marketing plan 2009-2010
    - VSOP, XO, LOUIS XIII on-trade activation plan
    -Coordination with European distributors
    -On trade development: POS ( La Lumière collection by Christophe Pillet)
    -Participation in elaborating mid-term business plan of ¨Cœur de Cognac¨
    -Responsible of the website: www.CoeurdeCognac.com
    -Organise B2B events: Coeur de Cognac Brand Day, Tasting at Bacchus, XO & Cigar at PublicisDrugStore

  • LOREAL - Marketing

    PARIS 2008 - 2008 -Coordination with the asian key markets (Japan, China, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Taiwan etc) in elaborating the marketing strategy
    -Participate actively in elaboration of new concept for Asia, in corporate with development, creation agencies, the labs et the branches in Asia
    -Edition of launch plan ¨Re-Nurition¨, ¨Nutri-Gloss Light¨, ¨Studioline Indestructible¨
    -Working on ELSEVE & Studioline artworks with agencies and the countries in different languages
    -Follow all the running project of Elsève and Studioline (val: 50M$)
    -Monthly market/sales analysis, competitor analysis (AC Nielsen panel)
    -Elaboration marketing plan L’Oréal Paris Hair Care & Styling presented to general director of Asia zone

  • Accenture - Junior consultant on IT consulting

    Paris 2004 - 2004 -New Generation Transaction System Project for Shanghai Stock Exchange
    -gather business need and prepare deliverables.

Formations

  • TELECOM ParisTech

    Paris 2019 - 2020

  • HEC Montréal (Montréal (Québec))

    Montréal (Québec) 2007 - 2007

  • ESCP Europe

    Paris 2005 - 2008 Marketing

  • FUDAN University (Shanghai)

    Shanghai 2001 - 2005 Information Management & Information System

