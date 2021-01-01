Yann YANN AUFFRAY (AUFFRAY)

DE grands projets en cours sur la Chine. On aurait probablement besoin d'un peu d'aide !
Mes compétences :
China
Conseil
Cost control
Intergénérationnel
Optimisation
Retraite
Ressources humaines
Direction générale
Entreprises
DAGDA CONSEIL
- Owner & Manager
2004 - maintenantDagda Conseil helps retirement residences to reduce their variable costs. Dagda Conseil is a member of the Union of French Cost Killers and hence bills only a share of the savings generated by its missions.
We also manage an ambitious program of housing specifically designed to accomodate all generations, including Seniors with disabilities.
Specialties:vOnly success fees.
VALEO
- R&D and Projects Cost Controller
Paris2000 - 2003I was directly in charge of the main R&D center at the headquarter (100 Engineers) and I had to manage a dozen of Projects cost controller located at the different industrial sites all over the world.
The main achievement has been to develop a cost control tool spécifically designed for R&D projects. The target of this tool was to identify objectively priorities among the development projects, thanks to the Return On Investment concept.
Compagnie Française de l'Orient et de la Chine
- General Secretary
1999 - 2000CFOC is a luxury group distributing Chinese and Oriental arts & crafts through its 12 retail shops in Paris, Brussels, Milano and Barcelona.
As General Secretary, I was in charge of all fiancial and administrative aspects for the company in a period of hard recovery.
BOLLORE Shanghaï
- Finance Manager
1996 - 1999At the start up period of the Bollore plant in Shanghaï, I was in charge of all financial and administrative aspects of the plant, including the direct management of the Purchase Department.
GRAS SAVOYE
- Organization Consultant
Puteaux1995 - 1995I was in charge of a specific organization mission aiming at coordinate Gras Savoye teams and its Banking partner's teams for an Insurance-banking project.
SALUSTRO-REYDEL
- Assistant auditor
1993 - 1994I participated to classical CPA mission, as well as specific missions such as Fixed Assets Inventory for France Telecom or consulting on Information System organization.
BERNARD KRIEF MANAGEMENT
- Assistant Head Hunter
1992 - 1992I participated to Headhunting missions, recuitment by newspaper adds, profile definition, Outplacement missions, Personality test administration...