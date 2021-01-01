Menu

Yann YANN AUFFRAY (AUFFRAY)

VERNEUIL SUR SEINE

En résumé

DE grands projets en cours sur la Chine. On aurait probablement besoin d'un peu d'aide !

Mes compétences :
China
Conseil
Cost control
Intergénérationnel
Optimisation
Retraite
Ressources humaines
Direction générale

Entreprises

  • DAGDA CONSEIL - Owner & Manager

    2004 - maintenant Dagda Conseil helps retirement residences to reduce their variable costs. Dagda Conseil is a member of the Union of French Cost Killers and hence bills only a share of the savings generated by its missions.

    We also manage an ambitious program of housing specifically designed to accomodate all generations, including Seniors with disabilities.

    Specialties:vOnly success fees.

  • VALEO - R&D and Projects Cost Controller

    Paris 2000 - 2003 I was directly in charge of the main R&D center at the headquarter (100 Engineers) and I had to manage a dozen of Projects cost controller located at the different industrial sites all over the world.

    The main achievement has been to develop a cost control tool spécifically designed for R&D projects. The target of this tool was to identify objectively priorities among the development projects, thanks to the Return On Investment concept.

  • Compagnie Française de l'Orient et de la Chine - General Secretary

    1999 - 2000 CFOC is a luxury group distributing Chinese and Oriental arts & crafts through its 12 retail shops in Paris, Brussels, Milano and Barcelona.

    As General Secretary, I was in charge of all fiancial and administrative aspects for the company in a period of hard recovery.

  • BOLLORE Shanghaï - Finance Manager

    1996 - 1999 At the start up period of the Bollore plant in Shanghaï, I was in charge of all financial and administrative aspects of the plant, including the direct management of the Purchase Department.

  • GRAS SAVOYE - Organization Consultant

    Puteaux 1995 - 1995 I was in charge of a specific organization mission aiming at coordinate Gras Savoye teams and its Banking partner's teams for an Insurance-banking project.

  • SALUSTRO-REYDEL - Assistant auditor

    1993 - 1994 I participated to classical CPA mission, as well as specific missions such as Fixed Assets Inventory for France Telecom or consulting on Information System organization.

  • BERNARD KRIEF MANAGEMENT - Assistant Head Hunter

    1992 - 1992 I participated to Headhunting missions, recuitment by newspaper adds, profile definition, Outplacement missions, Personality test administration...

Formations

  • Essec

    Cergy Pontoise 1991 - 1995 Contrôle de gestion

  • Lycée Hoche

    Versailles 1990 - 1991 Prépa HEC option Eco

  • Lycée Saint Jean Hulst

    Versailles 1980 - 1990

  • RICHARD MIQUE (Versailles)

    Versailles 1978 - 1980 ECOLE PRIMAIRE

  • Ecole Coteau (Vaucresson)

    Vaucresson 1974 - 1978 Maternelle

