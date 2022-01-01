Retail
Yannis TRIANTAPHYLIDES
Yannis TRIANTAPHYLIDES
Aix-en-Provence
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
VosMaths
- Professeur agrégé de mathématiques
Aix-en-Provence
2018 - maintenant
Ministère De L'education Nationale
- Professeur agrégé de mathématiques
Paris
2005 - 2018
Formations
Agrégé De Mathématiques, Rang 115/388
Grenoble
2003 - 2005
CentraleSupélec
Metz
2000 - 2003
Classes Préparatoires MPSI Et MP* Au Lycée Du Parc
Lyon
1998 - 2000
Réseau
Anthony COR
Bilal BOUBECHA
Christophe BARBATO
Damien SOLARI
Jean Baptiste PERONNE
Jean-Loup ANDRIAMAROFAHATRA
Mélanie CAROL
Olivier MARTENET
Rosario GAMBINO
Serge PATRITI
