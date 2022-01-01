Retail
Yohann ROUX
Yohann ROUX
Neuilly-sur-Seine
Entreprises
HENNER
- Responsable d'unite de gestion individuels et collectifs
Neuilly-sur-Seine
2011 - maintenant
Henner GMC
- Animateur d'equipe
Neuilly-sur-Seine
2007 - 2011
Henner GMC
- Gestionnaire sante
Neuilly-sur-Seine
2004 - 2007
Formations
Université De Nantes IUT La Roche Sur Yon
La Roche Sur Yon
2002 - 2003
CAFE certificat d'aptitude aux fonctions d'encadrement
IUT De Nantes (Nantes)
Nantes
2000 - 2002
DUT GEA
Réseau
Berangere GUERINEAU-FAVREL
Catherine RUCKI-LASNON DUSSAUSSAY
Delphine BASTET
Gaëlle HUMBERT
Matthieu HERBUEL
Mélanie POSTEC
Warda ARAZAM
Yann COUPEAU
