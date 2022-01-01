Retail
Connexion
Yoram LEVY
Ajouter
Yoram LEVY
NEUILLY SUR SEINE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Vulcain Ingénierie
NEUILLY SUR SEINE
maintenant
Vulcain Ingénierie
- Ingénieur d'Affaires
NEUILLY SUR SEINE
2010 - maintenant
Formations
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce Mastere MIT
Toulouse
2008 - 2009
Réseau
Carmela PICHE
Catherine BOUCHOUCHA
Cédric QUINOT
Denis HUBER
Jean-Philippe LE MEUR
Eiffage Construction (Vélizy-Villacoublay)
Jérôme PAJANI
Karine SMADJA
Mickaël PAJON
Mohamed SELMAOUI
Pascal ROMARIN
