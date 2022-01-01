Menu

Yorgo HERNANDEZ

PORNIC

Election législatives 2022

Project manager

  • OCEA Construction Navale - Business Development Director, Americas

    2011 - maintenant Identify the opportunities
    - local needs
    - potential clients
    - potential partners

    Define the strategy
    - Evolution of the range of products
    - Communication

    Manage the market
    - Bids management
    - Contracts management
    - Partnerships management

  • LGM GmbH - COO

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2006 - 2011 Chief Operations Officer (10 persons – Yearly turnover: 1.5 M€)
    • Creation and management of LGM Group German subsidiary
    • Management of the administrative and financial activities
    • HR strategy: recruitment and training plans
    • Sales strategy set up

    Work package Manager on documentation and training for future NATO air command and control system
    • Management of Publication, Technical Redaction and System Operational use work packages
    • Contractor management on the perimeter
    • Business portfolio : 4 M€ over 3 years

  • LGM - Project Manager

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2003 - 2006 • PSA: Design of the “2010 Electronics/Electric Architecture”
    • PSA : Referent attached to the project leader for all the Electronic Innovations forecasted on "607" substitute
    • VALEO : Validation of the EE architecture prototype according to BMW requirements (Mini 2006)

  • Berata - Consultant

    2002 - 2003 PSA: Embedded electric & electronic networks Quality Manager for the platform 3 (larger PSA vehicles.

  • Quaternove - Consultant

    2000 - 2002 • PSA: Management of the debugging of the Vehicle Central Calculator
    • ALSTOM : Thalys « High Speed Management» and « Braking Distance Control» software validation
    • UBITRADE : Developer on Front Office software
    • SNCF : Audit of the deployment of Project Management

