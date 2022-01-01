Yorgo HERNANDEZ

Vélizy-Villacoublay2006 - 2011Chief Operations Officer (10 persons – Yearly turnover: 1.5 M€)
• Creation and management of LGM Group German subsidiary
• Management of the administrative and financial activities
• HR strategy: recruitment and training plans
• Sales strategy set up
Work package Manager on documentation and training for future NATO air command and control system
• Management of Publication, Technical Redaction and System Operational use work packages
• Contractor management on the perimeter
• Business portfolio : 4 M€ over 3 years
LGM
- Project Manager
Vélizy-Villacoublay2003 - 2006• PSA: Design of the “2010 Electronics/Electric Architecture”
• PSA : Referent attached to the project leader for all the Electronic Innovations forecasted on "607" substitute
• VALEO : Validation of the EE architecture prototype according to BMW requirements (Mini 2006)
Berata
- Consultant
2002 - 2003PSA: Embedded electric & electronic networks Quality Manager for the platform 3 (larger PSA vehicles.
Quaternove
- Consultant
2000 - 2002• PSA: Management of the debugging of the Vehicle Central Calculator
• ALSTOM : Thalys « High Speed Management» and « Braking Distance Control» software validation
• UBITRADE : Developer on Front Office software
• SNCF : Audit of the deployment of Project Management