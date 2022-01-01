Youcef BOUALLAK

-
SFR
maintenant
-
Ozitem
Levallois-Perret
maintenant
-
BNP Paribas Cardif
- IA Projet
Nanterre
2015 - maintenant
Gestion de projets
-Contact principal des Responsables Intégration Applicative et chefs de projets
- travailler de manière autonome avec les contacts du projet
- réaliser les actes techniques sur les projets assignés
- Participation des Plan de déploiement des projets avec le CP
- Validateur des dossiers d'installation et autres documents d'exploitation
- Mise à jour quotidiennement les suivi de projet
- Participer aux opérations en Heures Non Ouvrées
- Intégrateur d'applications
-
GDF Suez
- Operations Manager
COURBEVOIE
2011 - maintenant
* Evaluate, measure, report and follow in time the individual and collective performance
* Respond to technical difficulties and Human necessary adjustments
* Facilitating meetings of his cell and attend the meeting of Steering Pole Technique
* be a means of communication between the Control and your cell
* Participate in the recruitment of the cell (Expression of need and qualification of candidates)
* Develop the skills of his cell to ensure its suitability for the tasks assigned and the "Park versions of technologies" present or future
* Manage and organize the knowledge transfer between the technical teams from various sources to improve the versatility and expertise
Propose improvements in work organization
* Actively participate in the transformation of AM and especially the technical center projects by participating in cross:
o Building related to the implementation of the PT: model documentation, knowledge base, Planning resources, etc..
o Building related to the implementation of the pole PST / PSM support the development of catalogs of works, development OLA circuit penalties, etc..
* Establish an organization at two levels: RUN (level 1) and OLS (level 2) promoting efficiency, cost and quality
* Establish and monitor dashboards (internal and external): analysis and proposal solution enhancing solutions
Control the daily operational activity of the team and lead the operations required to achieve the quantitative and qualitative objectives set.
* Ensure consistency of workload and resources on the RUN (request, incident) and MCO (problem management, logging camps, projects, documentation)
* Update resource planning and RUN MCO ;
* Follow the production process ensuring compliance, quality and deadlines
* Monitor the implementation of management procedures and more generally the quality of services provided by members of the team (quality & time).
Engineer UNIX Operating :
Exploitation of forty servers spread across a dozen application.
Incident analysis and patch level 2 and 3
Creation of technical documents or update depending on the application
Creating PTi (Technical Installation Procedure) with the support of the Project team
Deployment of components, installation of PHP.
Installation of the entire application IAM-GIMI servers development, and preprod Prod.
Monitoring projects recovery application within the BT team Prod.
Operational planning, resource management, reporting
Participation in teleconferences with various media
Technical Environment: UNIX AIX 6.1, LINUX Red Hat Linux Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server release 5.4, Windows Server 2003 & 2008 , ACTIVE DIRECTORY, SQL SERVER 2008, SHAREPOINT 2010, WEBEX, Service Center, Falcon.
-
SFR
- IT Engineer
2009 - 2011
Unix :
Incident Management Level 2.
Project monitoring with dedicated project manager.
Participation in reviewing the documentation of MEP.
Treatment management plans and scheduling via Control M
(Planning and stimulus jobs).
Creation of work orders on actions to take to level 1.
Participation in the drafting of technical documentation on all recurring checks.
Participation in the collection of indicators of quality of service.
Stakeholder coordination and troubleshooting.
Compliance audits of production changes.
Animations points daily and weekly production.
Technical coordination between teams whose support N3 located in India.
Management, automation and reliability of applications.
Monitoring, batch management billing.
CFT managements flow to providers.
MVS :
Incident Management Level 2.
Participation in reviewing the documentation of MEP.
Creation of work orders on actions to take to level 1.
Management, automation and reliability of applications.
Participation in the drafting of technical documentation on all recurring checks.
Document feeder daily monitoring of macro and extract job.
Update DB2 table and JCL.
Technical Environment: UNIX AIX et HPUX, Shell, Control M, Websphere, CFT, XFB Gateway, JCL SCHEDULER ...
-
PREDICA
- IT Engineer
2008 - 2009
Incident management in UNIX recipe.
Editing scripts. KSH
Viewing and updating database in SQLPLUS.
Integration of applications under MVS recipe.
CACI in monitoring batch OPC recipe.
Creating documents to support N1.
Creating operating documents and kinematics.
Job creation in OPC.
Viewing and updating database in SQLPLUS.
Management of incidents in recipe.
Technical Environment: UNIX-AIX, SHELL, SQLPLUS, OPC, JCL, MVS, LOTUS NOTES ...
-
BOUYGUES TELECOM
- IT Engineer
Meudon
2008 - 2008
Functional expert on NOMAD Prepaid
Support and Incident Management Level 2
Sending files via FTP
Management treatments under VTOM
Test and acceptance prior to production
Creation of documentation and implementation of guidelines for the media N1
Participation in the industrialization of treatment.
Process automation operation, monitoring and resolutions of incidents.
File transfers via FTP
Incident management HNO
Facilities and projects into production ST Front office.
Installing patch, update.
Creation / validation phasings of production.
Customer communication & coordination internally.
Technical Environment: UNIX-AIX/SOLARIS, VTOM, SHELL, ORACLE, transfert FTP, Weblogic (BEA) ...
-
Trésor Public
- Analyst Operating
Lyon
2007 - 2008
Analyst Operating UNIX AIX at Trésor Public de Versailles
Analysis of Level 2 incidents
Facilities patches, lines and aid SHIFT
Recovery of consumers, web servers,
Changes in shell scripts.
Monitoring under Uprocs DollarU.
Monitoring of production plans
Technical Environment: UNIX AIX, DOLLAR UNIVERSE, SHELL, ORACLE 9i et 10g...
-
France Telecom
- Analyst Operating
2006 - 2007
Analyst Operating UNIX SOLARIS - HPUX
at France Telecom
Analysis of Level 2 incidents.