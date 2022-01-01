Menu

Youcef BOUALLAK

BONDY

En résumé

I am currently looking for a job / A l'écoute du marché.

Mes compétences :
UNIX
AIX UNIX
MVS
Sun Solaris
JCL
SQLPlus
Oracle
HP-UX
FTP
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Linux
DB2
resource planning
resource management
alarm handling
WebLogic Enterprise Application Server
UNIX HPUX
Treatment management
Technical support
Technical coordination
TOAD
Stakeholder coordination and troubleshooting
SHELL
Project monitoring
Pilot training
Patrol
Oracle 9i
Oracle 10G
Operational planning
OPC
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
Microsoft SharePoint
Microsoft SQL Server 2008
Microsoft Office
Lotus Notes/Domino
LINUX Red Hat Linux
Korn Shell
Kinematics
Incident analysis
IBM WebSphere
Front office
Compliance Audit
BEA
Active Directory
AIX
Informatique
SGBD
$Universe
SQL
PHP
FileZilla
Microsoft Windows
CFT

Entreprises

  • SFR

    maintenant

  • Ozitem

    Levallois-Perret maintenant

  • BNP Paribas Cardif - IA Projet

    Nanterre 2015 - maintenant Gestion de projets
    -Contact principal des Responsables Intégration Applicative et chefs de projets
    - travailler de manière autonome avec les contacts du projet
    - réaliser les actes techniques sur les projets assignés
    - Participation des Plan de déploiement des projets avec le CP
    - Validateur des dossiers d'installation et autres documents d'exploitation
    - Mise à jour quotidiennement les suivi de projet
    - Participer aux opérations en Heures Non Ouvrées
    - Intégrateur d'applications

  • GDF Suez - Operations Manager

    COURBEVOIE 2011 - maintenant * Evaluate, measure, report and follow in time the individual and collective performance
    * Respond to technical difficulties and Human necessary adjustments
    * Facilitating meetings of his cell and attend the meeting of Steering Pole Technique
    * be a means of communication between the Control and your cell
    * Participate in the recruitment of the cell (Expression of need and qualification of candidates)
    * Develop the skills of his cell to ensure its suitability for the tasks assigned and the "Park versions of technologies" present or future
    * Manage and organize the knowledge transfer between the technical teams from various sources to improve the versatility and expertise
    Propose improvements in work organization
    * Actively participate in the transformation of AM and especially the technical center projects by participating in cross:
    o Building related to the implementation of the PT: model documentation, knowledge base, Planning resources, etc..
    o Building related to the implementation of the pole PST / PSM support the development of catalogs of works, development OLA circuit penalties, etc..
    * Establish an organization at two levels: RUN (level 1) and OLS (level 2) promoting efficiency, cost and quality
    * Establish and monitor dashboards (internal and external): analysis and proposal solution enhancing solutions
    Control the daily operational activity of the team and lead the operations required to achieve the quantitative and qualitative objectives set.
    * Ensure consistency of workload and resources on the RUN (request, incident) and MCO (problem management, logging camps, projects, documentation)
    * Update resource planning and RUN MCO ;
    * Follow the production process ensuring compliance, quality and deadlines
    * Monitor the implementation of management procedures and more generally the quality of services provided by members of the team (quality & time).
    Engineer UNIX Operating :

    Exploitation of forty servers spread across a dozen application.
    Incident analysis and patch level 2 and 3
    Creation of technical documents or update depending on the application
    Creating PTi (Technical Installation Procedure) with the support of the Project team
    Deployment of components, installation of PHP.
    Installation of the entire application IAM-GIMI servers development, and preprod Prod.
    Monitoring projects recovery application within the BT team Prod.
    Operational planning, resource management, reporting
    Participation in teleconferences with various media

    Technical Environment: UNIX AIX 6.1, LINUX Red Hat Linux Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server release 5.4, Windows Server 2003 & 2008 , ACTIVE DIRECTORY, SQL SERVER 2008, SHAREPOINT 2010, WEBEX, Service Center, Falcon.

  • SFR - IT Engineer

    2009 - 2011 Unix :

    Incident Management Level 2.
    Project monitoring with dedicated project manager.
    Participation in reviewing the documentation of MEP.
    Treatment management plans and scheduling via Control M
    (Planning and stimulus jobs).
    Creation of work orders on actions to take to level 1.
    Participation in the drafting of technical documentation on all recurring checks.
    Participation in the collection of indicators of quality of service.
    Stakeholder coordination and troubleshooting.
    Compliance audits of production changes.
    Animations points daily and weekly production.
    Technical coordination between teams whose support N3 located in India.
    Management, automation and reliability of applications.
    Monitoring, batch management billing.
    CFT managements flow to providers.

    MVS :

    Incident Management Level 2.
    Participation in reviewing the documentation of MEP.
    Creation of work orders on actions to take to level 1.
    Management, automation and reliability of applications.
    Participation in the drafting of technical documentation on all recurring checks.
    Document feeder daily monitoring of macro and extract job.
    Update DB2 table and JCL.

    Technical Environment: UNIX AIX et HPUX, Shell, Control M, Websphere, CFT, XFB Gateway, JCL SCHEDULER ...

  • PREDICA - IT Engineer

    2008 - 2009 Incident management in UNIX recipe.
    Editing scripts. KSH
    Viewing and updating database in SQLPLUS.
    Integration of applications under MVS recipe.
    CACI in monitoring batch OPC recipe.
    Creating documents to support N1.
    Creating operating documents and kinematics.
    Job creation in OPC.
    Viewing and updating database in SQLPLUS.
    Management of incidents in recipe.

    Technical Environment: UNIX-AIX, SHELL, SQLPLUS, OPC, JCL, MVS, LOTUS NOTES ...

  • BOUYGUES TELECOM - IT Engineer

    Meudon 2008 - 2008 Functional expert on NOMAD Prepaid
    Support and Incident Management Level 2
    Sending files via FTP
    Management treatments under VTOM
    Test and acceptance prior to production
    Creation of documentation and implementation of guidelines for the media N1
    Participation in the industrialization of treatment.
    Process automation operation, monitoring and resolutions of incidents.
    File transfers via FTP
    Incident management HNO
    Facilities and projects into production ST Front office.
    Installing patch, update.
    Creation / validation phasings of production.
    Customer communication & coordination internally.

    Technical Environment: UNIX-AIX/SOLARIS, VTOM, SHELL, ORACLE, transfert FTP, Weblogic (BEA) ...

  • Trésor Public - Analyst Operating

    Lyon 2007 - 2008 Analyst Operating UNIX AIX at Trésor Public de Versailles
    Analysis of Level 2 incidents
    Facilities patches, lines and aid SHIFT
    Recovery of consumers, web servers,
    Changes in shell scripts.
    Monitoring under Uprocs DollarU.
    Monitoring of production plans

    Technical Environment: UNIX AIX, DOLLAR UNIVERSE, SHELL, ORACLE 9i et 10g...

  • France Telecom - Analyst Operating

    2006 - 2007 Analyst Operating UNIX SOLARIS - HPUX
    at France Telecom

    Analysis of Level 2 incidents.

