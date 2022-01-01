Retail
Zeineb BEN HAMADI
Zeineb BEN HAMADI
Paris
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
360-webmarketing
- Référenceur web
Paris
2013 - maintenant
SEO / SMO
netlinking
web rédaction
Spot-mag
- Webmaster / community manager
2012 - 2012
Tunisie Télécom
- Stagiaire
2011 - 2011
Développement de solutions en java J2EE
Formations
IHEC CARTHAGE (Tunis)
Tunis
2011 - 2013
Master commerce électronique
IHEC CARTHAGE (Tunis)
Tunis
2008 - 2011
Licence appliquée en informatique d'administration des affaires
Lycée Sportif Pierre De Coubertin
Font Romeu Odeillo Via
2004 - 2006
Baccalauréat S
Réseau
Ameur BEN TEKAYA
Ezzeddine AKROUTI
Hajer TRABELSI
Hfaiedh AHMED
Imed MELLITI
Mohammed Amine BARNOUSI
Nihed MBAREK
Pierre ANTOINE
Yosr SALAAOUI
