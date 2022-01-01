Menu

Zeineb BEN HAMADI

Paris

Entreprises

  • 360-webmarketing - Référenceur web

    Paris 2013 - maintenant SEO / SMO
    netlinking
    web rédaction

  • Spot-mag - Webmaster / community manager

    2012 - 2012

  • Tunisie Télécom - Stagiaire

    2011 - 2011 Développement de solutions en java J2EE

Formations

  • IHEC CARTHAGE (Tunis)

    Tunis 2011 - 2013 Master commerce électronique

  • IHEC CARTHAGE (Tunis)

    Tunis 2008 - 2011 Licence appliquée en informatique d'administration des affaires

  • Lycée Sportif Pierre De Coubertin

    Font Romeu Odeillo Via 2004 - 2006 Baccalauréat S

