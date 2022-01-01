Retail
Zhaoxin MENG
Zhaoxin MENG
CHANGCHUN
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Hilton Niseko Village
- Chinese GRO
2013 - maintenant
DoubleTree by Hilton Huaqiao-Kunshan
- PA to GM
2012 - 2013
DoubleTree by Hilton Huaqiao-Kunshan
- Secretary to Finance Controller
2011 - 2012
Pudong ShangriLa
- Customer Relatiohsip Centre-Office Clerk
2011 - 2011
Formations
2010 - 2012
Ecole De Management De Normandie
Deauville
2010 - 2012
Universite De Wuhan (Wuhan)
Wuhan
2006 - 2010
Bachelor
Réseau
Anais DEFORT
Anthony PALMIERI
Blaise TASSOU
Claire GASPERONI SILVESTRI
Eva HUSSON
Gerard DUPIN
Joris GLEYO
Loïc RABAULT *
Marie HERTRICH
Marie Catherine MARS
