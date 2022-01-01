Adrien WALLER

-
VonZipper Europe / GSM
- Brand Manager
2012 - maintenant
Managing all the activities of VonZipper and Dot Dash in Europe in term of:
- Marketing (Retail / Trade / PR / Ads / Events / Team...)
- Product (Sunglasses / RX / Goggles / Clothing)
- Sales (defining targets / sales rep management / Distributors)
-
GSM Europe / VonZipper
- European Marketing Coordinator
2010 - maintenant
Coordinating all the marketing activities of VonZipper in Europe in terms of:
PR
Trade
Team (athletes management)
Events
Communication
Budget
-
Insight / Bleach Europe
- EU Team / Trade Marketing Coordinator
2008 - 2010
-
DMIS
- Sales Exec France
2007 - 2008
-
Novasep / Orelis (ex Rhodia) Australia
- Sales consultant
2005 - 2007
-
Nike France / Hurley International
- Sales Rep
2004 - 2005