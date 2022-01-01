Alexandre GOZLAN

Mes compétences :
Visual Basic
Microsoft SQL Server
UNIX
MATLAB
Shell
Solaris
Protocole FIX
Finance de marché
Entreprises
ULLINK
- Ingénieur Support / Flux
Paris2009 - maintenant• Support niveau 1 et 2 Front Office.
• Analyse fonctionnelle et technique des incidents, Communication et Suivi vers les clients et/ou brokers.
• Rédaction & Maintenance de la documentation applicative.
• Certification FIX des nouveaux clients.
• Relations avec les équipes d'infrastructure, TAM, Développement.
INCKA
- Engineer
BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT2007 - 200701/07- 11/07
Project : Unitary tests of a Sagem’s software coding in C language or in ADA for the aeronautic companies (Airbus, Boeing, Dassault)
· Analysing of the existing current
§ Study of the norm (DO-178B)
§ Analysing of the previous results and development
· Realisation of tests
§ Functional tests
§ Coverage tests
· Realisation of tests with the RTRT software
ANEO
- Engineer
Boulogne Billancourt2007 - 200903/08- Present
Project : Technical support in a financial company (Euro-vl).
· Investigating, analysing, troubleshooting and solving problems
· Create and update the Functional specifications
12/07- 02/08
Project : Realisation of a software coding in VBA Excel for McGreGor & Gaastra.
Sèvres Cedex2006 - 200609/06- 11/06
Project : Unitary tests of a Sagem’s software coding in language C for the aeronautic companies.
Thales Broadcast & Multimedia
- Training Engineer
Courbevoie2005 - 200504/05- 09/05
Project : Realisation of a modem MF with RDS (Radio Data System)
· Analysis of the existing current
§ Study of the norms
§ Study of technologies : (RDS, FM, Filters)
§ Analysing of the previous results and development
§ Amelioration propositions
· Development of the communication chain
§ Emission and reception for the monophonic or stereophonic MF
Ø Modulation:
Oversampling of L+R signals in order to insert the pilot frequency of 19KHz and a transposition L-R signal at 38KHz. Then, we add these signals with the pilot frequency.
Ø Demodulation:
We recover the pilot frequency of 19 KHz thanks to an ARMA filter. With this pilot frequency, we can know if the sound is monophonic or stereophonic with a computation between the power of the recovered pilot frequency and the modulated signal. We can get the signal phase too. Moreover we are able to generate a carrying frequency of 38 KHz so as to demodulate the L-R signal.
§ Emission and reception for the RDS signal
Ø Modulation:
We use a biphase signal to integrate a timer into the signal. Then we apply a format filter to reduce the width of spectrum. Finally we insert the RDS signal and a carrying frequency at 57 KHz.
Ø Demodulation:
We recover the carrying frequency of 57 KHz thanks to an ARMA filter. Thus we have the possibility to shift the signal at baseband. We recover the timer with a matched filter. We find the good moment of decision with the timer and eye diagram showing the demodulated signal. As a result, we get the sequence of bits.
· Implementation with Matlab of the chain (modulation/demodulation, filters)
· Realisation of tests
§ Functional tests
§ Robustness tests
· Coding in C langage
Laboratoire de Recherche (Esme Sudria)
- Student
2004 - 200510/04- 03/05
Project : Realisation of a digital audio watermarking
The audio watermarking is a technique which allows a secret message to be hidden in an audio file, without the detection of the user.
· Analysis of the existing current
§ Study of the norm (psychoacoustic model number 1 of MPEG Audio)
§ Study of technologies (Spread Spectrum, Levinson, Wiener, masking threshold)
§ Study of the acoustic psycho field
§ Amelioration propositions (different modulations (PSK, orthogonal code) and corrector codes (Viterbi))
· Development of a communication chain
§ Emission:
Firstly we use a NRZ code because we can keep the chain in good working
order. We apply a spread spectrum to the NRZ signal. This method gives the
possibility to increase the power of this signal. Actually, we raise its spectrum to
the masked threshold of the audio signal. Then we make a mark on the signal. We have to increase the power of the watermark signal without adding noise to the audio signal. We adjust the spread spectrum to the masked threshold thanks to a filter. In order to determine the masked threshold of an audio signal, we used psychoacoustic model number 1 of MPEG Audio. Then we can know the coefficients of filter with the algorithm of DURBIN-LEVINSON. Finally, we add the watermark signal to the audio signal.
§ Reception:
We recover the watermark information by using two successive filters. The first
filter will get a whitening watermark signal. It will be easier to detect the watermark information with the second filter (Wiener Filter). We can get the sequence of bits thanks to the same chip used at the emission.
· Implementation with Matlab of the communication
· Realisation of tests
§ Functional tests
§ Robustness tests