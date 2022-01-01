Menu

Alexis BALAZUC

TOULOUSE

En résumé

Madame, Monsieur,

Actuellement Consultant Chargé d'étude pour CRMP Consulting, je reste ouvert à toutes perspéctives et/ou propositions d'évolution, notamment vers l'international.

Si mon profil vous intéresse, n’hésitez pas à me contacter !


Cordialement,
BALAZUC Alexis

Mes compétences :
Device Management
Microsoft PowerPoint
Consumer Behavior
Études qualitatives
Management international
Sport Marketing and Mass Media
Études quantitatives
Marketing stratégique
Brand strategy
service Device Management
Final Cut Pro
Adobe Photoshop
Adobe Indesign
Adobe Illustrator

Entreprises

  • CRMP Consulting - Consultant Chargé d'Etudes

    2017 - maintenant • Accompagnement des entreprises dans leur processus de décision
    • Réalisation d’études statistiques (quantitatives/qualitatives), études de la concurrence, création, analyse et compte rendu de questionnaires de satisfaction client
    • Diversité de la clientèle : Comité départemental de Tourisme, Agence évènementiel, Agence de communication, Coopérative agricole,…

  • Australie - Working Visa en Australie

    2016 - 2016 Manœuvre en bâtiment à BRAE Group et Underpinning Solution Group, Sydney Serveur évènementiel à The Grounds of Alexandria, Sydney
    Manager à Pelicano (restaurant, bar), Sydney

  • Orange Business Services IT&L@bs - Chargé de Projet

    Paris 2015 - 2015 Construction d'une offre de service en Device Management.

    Le stage consistait à préparer et décrire l'offre DM aux filiales Européennes, Africaines et Moyen Orient. Ceci comprend la construction de l'argumentaire associé, la mise en place de supports de communication adaptés (Power Point, plaquette, présentation web et/ou vidéo) ainsi que la présentation aux filiales.

  • Cyclistes Professionnels Associés - Chargé d'étude marketing

    2014 - 2014 Objectif de l'étude, améliorer la visibilité de l'association et trouver des actions à mettre en place pour lever des fonds. Création d`une politique de marketing expérientiel.

  • Equipe Professionnel de FloorBall Jyväskylä - Event Manager

    2013 - 2013 Chargé d'étude marketing, Equipe Professionnel de FloorBall
    Objectif de l'étude, promotion d'un match de championnat national. Mise en place d'action de street marketing, marketing évènementiel (pre/event/post marketing).

  • Boxing Shaolin - Co-responsable (Association)

    2013 - maintenant Management de 180 adhérents
    Membre du comité directeur
    Organisation de la vie du club (orientation stratégique, organisation et gestion des différents évènements)

  • Boxing Shaolin - Entraineur Kick Boxing diplômé d'état (Association)

    2012 - maintenant - Entraineur des adolescents et adultes
    - Responsable des confirmés et compétiteurs
    - Préparation à la compétition

  • Conforama - Hôte de caisse, d'accueil, chargé de financement

    Marne-la-Vallée 2009 - 2014 Emploi étudiant tout le long de mon cycle d'études supérieures.
    - Hôte d’accueil : Accueil, orientation et conseil des clients dans le magasin
    - Hôte de caisse : Accueil et encaissement des clients, Maitrise du logiciel Mercure
    - Chargé de financement : Accueil, conseil et montage de dossier de financement

  • Conforama - Hôte de caisse

    Marne-la-Vallée 2009 - 2014 Accueil et encaissement des clients
    Chargé de financement, Conforama, St Alban
    Accueil, conseil et montage de dossiers de financement

Formations

  • IAE Toulouse

    Toulouse 2014 - 2015 Formation labellisée SYNTEC ETUDES

  • JAMK University Of Applied Sciences (Jyvaskyla)

    Jyvaskyla 2013 - 2014 Master 1 International Business

    Master 1 International Business - Erasmus (Mention Bien)

  • IAE

    Toulouse 2012 - 2013 Licence 3 Gestion

    Sportif de haut niveau en Kick Boxing

  • Université Toulouse 1 Capitole

    Toulouse 2010 - 2012 Licence 1/2

  • Lycée Sainte Marie Des Champs

    Toulouse 2009 - 2010 BAC

    ES : Economique et Sociale

Réseau