Menu

Amélie HERLIN - BERNAL

Paris

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Villeroy dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Management of projects requiring multi-competences (scientific, technical, communication,…) including several actors (industrial partners, university, plant experts…) in order to produce in a sustainable and competitive way some strategic natural extracts to be used in skin and hair care.

Mes compétences :
Bio
Biotechnologies
Certification
Cosmétique
Ecocert
Formulation
Formulation cosmétique
Gestion de projet
Matières premières
Veille
Veille technologique

Entreprises

  • Alès Groupe - Responsable Biologie végétale

    Paris 2015 - maintenant ● Recherche de nouveaux actifs et concepts innovants dans le domaine du végétal
    ● Gestion de projets en interne et en externe, de la conception à la valorisation finale appliquée aux produits

  • ALES GROUPE, Bezons, 95 - Ingénieur de recherche

    2007 - 2015

  • Inra - Stage Master

    Paris 2006 - 2006 ● Evaluation de la part relative de la voie CBF dans le phénomène de tolérance des plantes au froid
    ● Culture in vitro, criblage de lignées et biologie moléculaire (ARN interférence, northern blot, PCR)

  • Research institute of pomology and floriculture - Technicienne Recherche

    2004 - 2004

Formations

  • Université Paris 6 Pierre Et Marie Curie

    Paris 2005 - 2007 Sciences du végétal

    Biostatistiques avancées, biotechnologies végétales, signalisation cellulaire, biologie du développement, biochimie, physiologie cellulaire et moléculaire des plantes

Réseau