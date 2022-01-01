Amélie HERLIN - BERNAL

Management of projects requiring multi-competences (scientific, technical, communication,…) including several actors (industrial partners, university, plant experts…) in order to produce in a sustainable and competitive way some strategic natural extracts to be used in skin and hair care.



Mes compétences :

Bio

Biotechnologies

Certification

Cosmétique

Ecocert

Formulation

Formulation cosmétique

Gestion de projet

Matières premières

Veille

Veille technologique