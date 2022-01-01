Menu

Anne-Lucie LEMONNIER

Paris La Défense

En résumé

13 years as consultant, internal auditor, project manager, external auditor for the P7S1 Media SE (current position) / Lafarge Group and Mazars (Germany / Spain) /// Fluency in English, Spanish, German and French

Entreprises

  • Mazars

    Paris La Défense maintenant

  • P7S1 Accelerator - Strategy & Operations

    2017 - 2017

  • ProSiebenSat1 Media AG - E-commerce & digital auditor/ Consultant

    2013 - maintenant

  • Lafarge Group - Project Manager, Senior Auditor/ Consultant

    Paris 2010 - 2013

  • Mazars Germany and Spain - Senior Auditor/ Consultant

    2007 - 2010

  • Ebmpapst Germany - Internship Controlling / Marketing

    2005 - 2005 Controlling: In charge of credit check, treatment of prepayment, credit memo processes and reminders, month-end closing, turnover analysis per customer and product, controlling analysis, advertising and representation costs evaluation.

    Marketing: business plan, marketing launching, expositions organization, newspapers and booklets creation, meetings supervision.

  • Crédit Agricole Nantes - Personal Banker

    Montrouge 2003 - 2005 Part-time work, monetary transactions, private customer support, financial advisory, credit analysis, financial products sale, credit process internal audit

Formations

  • Shanghai University Of Finance And Economics (Shanghai)

    Shanghai 2006 - 2007 Finance

    China

  • Ecole Supérieure De Commerce

    Nantes 2004 - 2007 Audit / Finance

