Anne-Lucie LEMONNIER

13 years as consultant, internal auditor, project manager, external auditor for the P7S1 Media SE (current position) / Lafarge Group and Mazars (Germany / Spain) /// Fluency in English, Spanish, German and French
Entreprises
Mazars
Paris La Défense maintenant
P7S1 Accelerator
- Strategy & Operations
2017 - 2017
ProSiebenSat1 Media AG
- E-commerce & digital auditor/ Consultant
2013 - maintenant
Lafarge Group
- Project Manager, Senior Auditor/ Consultant
Paris2010 - 2013
Mazars Germany and Spain
- Senior Auditor/ Consultant
2005 - 2005Controlling: In charge of credit check, treatment of prepayment, credit memo processes and reminders, month-end closing, turnover analysis per customer and product, controlling analysis, advertising and representation costs evaluation.
Marketing: business plan, marketing launching, expositions organization, newspapers and booklets creation, meetings supervision.
Crédit Agricole Nantes
- Personal Banker
Montrouge2003 - 2005Part-time work, monetary transactions, private customer support, financial advisory, credit analysis, financial products sale, credit process internal audit
Formations
Shanghai University Of Finance And Economics (Shanghai)