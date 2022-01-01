Menu

Antoine MARGUET

Saint Ouen

En résumé

Coming from France, all my experience and activities has been and are with the safety aspect. Starting young by becoming volunteer fireman at 18 years old, I continued to the university with a QHS-Environment and management of industrial risk degrees. After 5 years of experience in the industry, I went back at school in order to become RAMS engineer.
My industrial experience before school had nuclear aspects which lead me to work today in the nuclear safety.

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Qualité Logiciel
Ingénierie de la fiabilité
Hygiène-Sécurité-Environnement
Sécurité
Sureté de fonctionnement
Qualité
Formateur
HSE
Amiante
SST
Sûreté nuléaire
Etude probabiliste de sûreté
Nucléaire

Entreprises

  • Alstom Group - Signaling RAM Engineer

    Saint Ouen 2018 - maintenant

  • Amaris - Technical Unit Leader - Probabilistic Safety Assessment Engineer - Campus manager with ISTIA

    Genève 2014 - 2018

  • DCNS - Probabilistic Safety Assessment with the software Risk Spectrum

    Paris 2013 - 2013 Analysis and assessment of the case’s probability of events which could lose a warship.
    1) Research of events that which lead to the ruin of the warship.
    a.Research of events
    b.Studies of the scenarios
    c.Building of event trees.
    2) Assessment of event cases
    a.Research of reliability’s data
    b.Calculation of the probability to lead to the ruin from the initiating event
    3) Input event trees in Risk Spectrum

  • Valeo - Stagiaire ingénieur qualité logiciel

    Paris 2012 - 2013 Analyse statique de codes utilisés par Valeo
    Recherche de métriques équivalentes pour QAC et MC CABE
    Étude comparative des outils GOANNA, MC CABE, POLYSPACE

  • DCNS - Calculation of operational reliability for safety components

    Paris 2012 - 2012 Assessment of failure rates for embedded components which contribute to the safety of the warships for the French navy. This study was based on the feedback.

  • Cegelec - Stagiaire en Master 1

    Saint-Denis 2011 - 2012 Évaluation et prise en compte de la pénibilité dans les parcours professionnels

  • DCNS - Technicien Santé Sécurité au Travail

    Paris 2007 - 2011 Depuis décembre 2009 : Technicien Santé Sécurité au Travail et référent Amiante CMR (Brest).
    >Evaluation des risques, analyses d’accidents, plan de prévention,…

    D’avril 2007 à décembre 2009 : Technicien SST Amiante et Produit CMR (Brest).

    Technicien Amiante
    >Suivi du Dossier Technique Amiante ;
    >Réalisation du Plan de contrôle atmosphérique des ateliers, bureaux et sa réalisation ;
    >Conseil auprès des différents chantiers navires et Infrastructures.
    >Réalisation de procédures amiante pour les travaux en sous-section 4 (validation du CHSCT et Inspection du travail);
    >Rédaction des cahiers des charges, suivi des devis et plans de prévention pour divers chantiers de désamiantage ;
    >Suivi de chantiers de désamiantage (éradication amiante sur engins de levage, désamiantage locaux,…)

    Technicien CMR
    > Suivi des armoires ACD. (Inventaire / recherche des Fiches de Donnée Sécurité).
    > Recherche de substituant pour les produits Cancérigènes – Mutagènes – Reprotoxiques.
    > Suivi des Fiches d’Exposition Professionnelles aux agents CMR.
    > Formation des opérateurs à l'utilisation des agents CMR et choix des Equipements de Protection Individuelles

    Formateur des équipes de première intervention

    Renforts ponctuels aux équipes de prévention bord
    > Gestion de permis de travail, analyses de viabilité de l’air.
    > Formation des agents au port d'appareils respiratoire isolant

  • Eliokem - Technicien HSE

    LES ULIS 2006 - 2007 Juillet 2006/Avril 2007 : Intérim à l’entreprise ELIOKEM de Sandouville (76) (SEVESO II seuil haut)
    >Création du cahier des charges sécurité destiné aux entreprises extérieures accompagnant les Plans de Prévention ;
    >Révision de l’accueil sécurité des Entreprises Extérieures ;
    >Formation incendie des auxiliaires de vacances ;
    >Edition de la Formation et Formation issue du Plan d’ Opération Interne ;
    >Création du Document Relatif à la Protection Contre les Explosions.

    Mars/Juillet 2006 : 16 semaines à l’entreprise ELIOKEM de Sandouville (76) (SEVESO II seuil haut)
    >Sujet : Refonte du Plan d’Opération Interne.

  • Service départemental d'incendie et de secours du calvados - Stagiaire

    2005 - 2005 Etude pour la mise en place d'une cellule psychologique dans le département du calvados

  • Association de jeunes sapeurs-pompiers - Responsable de section adjoint et formateur

    2002 - 2010 responsable adjoint depuis 2005: je met en place les plannings de formation en fonction de la disponibilité des formateurs et en parrallèle les thèmes de formation qui seront abordés suivant un programme départemental pré-établi.

    depuis 2002: je forme des jeunes sapeurs-pompiers aux techniques de lutte contre l'incendie et de la culture sapeurs-pomiers liée à cette activité (administrative, sécurité,...)

Formations

