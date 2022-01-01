Antoine MARGUET

Coming from France, all my experience and activities has been and are with the safety aspect. Starting young by becoming volunteer fireman at 18 years old, I continued to the university with a QHS-Environment and management of industrial risk degrees. After 5 years of experience in the industry, I went back at school in order to become RAMS engineer.

My industrial experience before school had nuclear aspects which lead me to work today in the nuclear safety.



Mes compétences :

Gestion de projet

Qualité Logiciel

Ingénierie de la fiabilité

Hygiène-Sécurité-Environnement

Sécurité

Sureté de fonctionnement

Qualité

Formateur

HSE

Amiante

SST

Sûreté nuléaire

Etude probabiliste de sûreté

Nucléaire