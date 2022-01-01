Menu

Arnaud VALENTIN

MONACO

Entreprises

  • Rosewood London - Guest Relations Manager

    2017 - maintenant

  • Intercontinental Hotels Group - Assistant Front Office Manager

    Atlanta 2015 - 2017

  • Fairmont Monte Carlo - Duty Manager

    2015 - 2015

  • Intercontinental Buckhead Atlanta - Rooms Division Management Trainee

    2014 - 2015 - Rooms Specialist (FrontDesk Agent, Billing Agent, Night Auditor)
    - Housekeeping Coordinator / Supervisor
    - Guest Relation Supervisor
    - Manager on Duty

  • The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi Grand Canal - Club Concierge Trainee - The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company LLC

    2013 - 2013 • Ensure the daily Front Desk Operations and create unique, memorable and personal experiences,
    • Manage Guest requests and complaints promptly and completely,
    • Innovate and develop the tools in order to improve the quality of the service,
    • Train the new employees properly at The Ritz-Carlton Standards & Philosophy.

  • La Samanna by Orient Express - Front Office Trainee

    2012 - 2012

  • Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts - Food and Beverage Trainee

    Paris 2011 - 2011

  • Le Royal by MGallery Collection - Trainee

    2010 - 2012

  • Normandie Beach Club - Résponsable Plage & activitées Nautiques

    2010 - 2010

  • Restaurant La Chaumière - Kitchen Trainee

    2009 - 2009

  • Châteaux de Gilly - Food and Beverage Trainee

    2008 - 2008

