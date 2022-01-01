Arnaud VALENTIN

-
Rosewood London
- Guest Relations Manager
2017 - maintenant
-
Intercontinental Hotels Group
- Assistant Front Office Manager
Atlanta
2015 - 2017
-
Fairmont Monte Carlo
- Duty Manager
2015 - 2015
-
Intercontinental Buckhead Atlanta
- Rooms Division Management Trainee
2014 - 2015
- Rooms Specialist (FrontDesk Agent, Billing Agent, Night Auditor)
- Housekeeping Coordinator / Supervisor
- Guest Relation Supervisor
- Manager on Duty
-
The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi Grand Canal
- Club Concierge Trainee - The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company LLC
2013 - 2013
• Ensure the daily Front Desk Operations and create unique, memorable and personal experiences,
• Manage Guest requests and complaints promptly and completely,
• Innovate and develop the tools in order to improve the quality of the service,
• Train the new employees properly at The Ritz-Carlton Standards & Philosophy.
-
La Samanna by Orient Express
- Front Office Trainee
2012 - 2012
-
Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts
- Food and Beverage Trainee
Paris
2011 - 2011
-
Le Royal by MGallery Collection
- Trainee
2010 - 2012
-
Normandie Beach Club
- Résponsable Plage & activitées Nautiques
2010 - 2010
-
Restaurant La Chaumière
- Kitchen Trainee
2009 - 2009
-
Châteaux de Gilly
- Food and Beverage Trainee
2008 - 2008