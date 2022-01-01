Arnaud VAZEILLE

-
IFREMER
- Ingénieur stagiaire
Issy-les-Moulineaux
maintenant
Metocean department, waves and wind statistics. Determining reference climatology for fatigue structural analysis in West Africa.
-
EDF Energies Nouvelles
- Marine energy manager
Paris la Défense Cedex
2008 - maintenant
-
ENERCAL
- Maintenance manager
2006 - 2008
Manager of 20 workers in mechanics and electricity, planning and maintenance strategy, annual overalls (around 32000 working hours). Challenged on the general performance (more than 92% availability), security (50000 working hours without accident), and long term cost reduction.
-
BUREAU VERITAS
- Ingénieur naval/offshore
Puteaux
2002 - 2006
In charge of hydrodynamic (sea-keeping, design loads, waves/wind condition), mooring and structural analysis (spectral fatigue, slamming). Projects in Asia, West Africa and North-sea. Various activities: research, engineering, class survey.