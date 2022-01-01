Menu

Arnaud VAZEILLE

Issy-les-Moulineaux

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Fontenay-le-Fleury dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • IFREMER - Ingénieur stagiaire

    Issy-les-Moulineaux maintenant Metocean department, waves and wind statistics. Determining reference climatology for fatigue structural analysis in West Africa.

  • EDF Energies Nouvelles - Marine energy manager

    Paris la Défense Cedex 2008 - maintenant

  • ENERCAL - Maintenance manager

    2006 - 2008 Manager of 20 workers in mechanics and electricity, planning and maintenance strategy, annual overalls (around 32000 working hours). Challenged on the general performance (more than 92% availability), security (50000 working hours without accident), and long term cost reduction.

  • BUREAU VERITAS - Ingénieur naval/offshore

    Puteaux 2002 - 2006 In charge of hydrodynamic (sea-keeping, design loads, waves/wind condition), mooring and structural analysis (spectral fatigue, slamming). Projects in Asia, West Africa and North-sea. Various activities: research, engineering, class survey.

Formations

Réseau