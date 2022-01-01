Menu

Benoit WILLAERT

Rueil Malmaison

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Gestion
Project Execution
partner development
Risk Management
Shared Service Centre
Internal Control
US GAAP
IT people management
Project Team Skills
Balance Sheet review and Management
Mergers & Acquisitions
Support M&A
Financial Statements/Financial Reports
Sarbanes-Oxley
Managerial Skills
MFG/Pro
Amélioration continue
Hyperion Financial Management
Pilotage de la performance
Six Sigma Green Belt
Business management
Business Planning et Consolidations
Développement des compétences
Restructuration
Team building
Normes comptables internationales IAS/IFRS
Réduction des coûts
Conduite du changement
Business Transformation
Leadership
Finance d'entreprise
Business strategy
Budget et Controlling

Entreprises

  • Schneider Electric - EHouse Line Of Business CFO

    Rueil Malmaison 2016 - maintenant Context: EHouse created end 2015 addressing worldwide turnkey Project business
    - Created a global Finance function in this new strategical activity, instrumental to profitable growth
    - Business Partner at all levels. From tendering to close interaction in project execution
    - Lead 5 regional teams with regular on-site workshops: Asia Pacific, China, NAM, EMEA, SAM, CIS
    - Implement M&A, alliance and partner development
    - Support business with financing, contract & risk management, industrial & project controlling
    - Results: Deliver 100% organic growth in 3 years, with +7 pts EBITA increase

  • Schneider Electric - Group Solution Controller

    Rueil Malmaison 2012 - 2016 Context: Schneider Electric focused on profitable growth for Projects, Services & software business
    - Lead & develop 19 Finance teams (17 countries+2 activities - Software & Services)
    China, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, India, Germany, Iberia, UK, France, Italy, KSA, Gulf, CIS, US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil: regular travel to lead these teams (120+ persons)
    - Leverage local Finance set-up and lead improvement: Shared Service Center efficiency
    - Drive Group transformation for the Finance function on Projects & Services businesses
    - Define process & KPIs, ERP improvement roadmap, direct relationship with Group level
    - Results: Achieve Gross Margin improvement by +1.6 pts in 18 months

  • Schneider Electric - Energy BU Transformation & Project Manager

    Rueil Malmaison 2010 - 2012 Context: Following Areva T&D acquisition and Schneider Electric internal carve out, integrate former
    Areva T&D people in Schneider Environment.
    Finance Stream team leader in the transformation project of the BU to define a new go-to market strategy (8 persons project team).
    - Post-Merger Integration: lead all finance topics at BU level to integrate former Areva T&D
    - Support M&A to acquire and integrate Telvent Software & projects (1b EUR acquisition)
    - Results: Areva T&D integration within 18 months, define Finance Team role in the new BU

  • Areva - Risk Management & Internal Control Manager

    Paris La Defense 2008 - 2010 Schneider Electric Paris, France ( EUR 5 Billion) formerly Areva T&D acquired by Schneider
    Electric in 2010
    - Context: ``fast'' growing industrial company, needing to improve processes to sustain growth
    - Management: 1 person (direct), 4 BU and 18 product lines, worldwide perimeter
    - Lead Business Risk Management at Areva T&D level, coordinate with the BU and Product Lines: deliver action plans reducing risk exposure
    - Create and implement Internal Control culture
    - Lead Compliance with Balance Sheet review and Management Letter sign-off
    - Support units and legal entities worldwide: recover margin slippage, define legal set-up
    - Results: Hands-on in Areva T&D sale to Schneider Electric (one year project: Business Plan, Detailed Financial Statements & Strategy documentation, data room, bankers Q&A)

  • Lear Corporation - SOX Champion Europe

    Southfield 2007 - 2008 98 plants ( EUR 4.5 Billion)
    - Context: SOX deployment in smaller plants. Europe Executive Committee team member
    - Lead Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX) process & action plan in challenging 2 to 3 plants per week locally on site with the Plant team to generate improvement, contribute to Global SOX change team
    - Results: Improve Internal Control and generate 5pts saving on external auditor's fees

  • Lear Corporation - JIT Seating Plant Finance Director

    Southfield 2004 - 2007 Context: very low margin activity, company under LBO, stock listed in US
    - Management responsibility: 6 persons, member of the plant Executive Committee
    - Accountable for all finance statutory & US GAAP related purposes (one independent legal entity with accounting, controlling, treasury, internal control), Mfg Pro / QAD as an ERP
    - Results: Achieve 100% product portfolio renewal with +3 pts margin for contractual 7 years

  • Valeo - Management Controller

    Paris 2002 - 2004 (2600 persons, EUR 350m, 5 plants in 4 countries)
    Management Controller
    - Context: Recently acquired plants under restructuring
    - Improve & Develop 5 plants for all finance related purposes, 3 years business plan
    - Finance & IT people management: one plant finance director per plant, 66 persons
    - Results: Drive M&A and Industrial Efficiency to restructure and adapt plants to Valeo standards: 1 site closed, 1 site re-located, 3 activities sub-contracted (400 persons)

  • Orange - Senior Business Analyst

    Paris 2001 - 2001 Orange Group: Global One/Equant Frankfurt, Germany (650 persons, EUR 150m)
    Management responsibility: 5 persons

  • Ernst & Young Audit - Superviseur audit des systèmes d'information

    Courbevoie 1999 - 2000

  • Ey (ernst & Young) - Audit Senior

    Courbevoie 1997 - 1999

  • Ey (ernst & Young) - Junior consultant

    Courbevoie 1995 - 1997

Formations

Réseau