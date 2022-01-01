Benoit WILLAERT

-
Schneider Electric
- EHouse Line Of Business CFO
Rueil Malmaison
2016 - maintenant
Context: EHouse created end 2015 addressing worldwide turnkey Project business
- Created a global Finance function in this new strategical activity, instrumental to profitable growth
- Business Partner at all levels. From tendering to close interaction in project execution
- Lead 5 regional teams with regular on-site workshops: Asia Pacific, China, NAM, EMEA, SAM, CIS
- Implement M&A, alliance and partner development
- Support business with financing, contract & risk management, industrial & project controlling
- Results: Deliver 100% organic growth in 3 years, with +7 pts EBITA increase
Schneider Electric
- Group Solution Controller
Rueil Malmaison
2012 - 2016
Context: Schneider Electric focused on profitable growth for Projects, Services & software business
- Lead & develop 19 Finance teams (17 countries+2 activities - Software & Services)
China, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, India, Germany, Iberia, UK, France, Italy, KSA, Gulf, CIS, US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil: regular travel to lead these teams (120+ persons)
- Leverage local Finance set-up and lead improvement: Shared Service Center efficiency
- Drive Group transformation for the Finance function on Projects & Services businesses
- Define process & KPIs, ERP improvement roadmap, direct relationship with Group level
- Results: Achieve Gross Margin improvement by +1.6 pts in 18 months
Schneider Electric
- Energy BU Transformation & Project Manager
Rueil Malmaison
2010 - 2012
Context: Following Areva T&D acquisition and Schneider Electric internal carve out, integrate former
Areva T&D people in Schneider Environment.
Finance Stream team leader in the transformation project of the BU to define a new go-to market strategy (8 persons project team).
- Post-Merger Integration: lead all finance topics at BU level to integrate former Areva T&D
- Support M&A to acquire and integrate Telvent Software & projects (1b EUR acquisition)
- Results: Areva T&D integration within 18 months, define Finance Team role in the new BU
Areva
- Risk Management & Internal Control Manager
Paris La Defense
2008 - 2010
Schneider Electric Paris, France ( EUR 5 Billion) formerly Areva T&D acquired by Schneider
Electric in 2010
- Context: ``fast'' growing industrial company, needing to improve processes to sustain growth
- Management: 1 person (direct), 4 BU and 18 product lines, worldwide perimeter
- Lead Business Risk Management at Areva T&D level, coordinate with the BU and Product Lines: deliver action plans reducing risk exposure
- Create and implement Internal Control culture
- Lead Compliance with Balance Sheet review and Management Letter sign-off
- Support units and legal entities worldwide: recover margin slippage, define legal set-up
- Results: Hands-on in Areva T&D sale to Schneider Electric (one year project: Business Plan, Detailed Financial Statements & Strategy documentation, data room, bankers Q&A)
Lear Corporation
- SOX Champion Europe
Southfield
2007 - 2008
98 plants ( EUR 4.5 Billion)
- Context: SOX deployment in smaller plants. Europe Executive Committee team member
- Lead Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX) process & action plan in challenging 2 to 3 plants per week locally on site with the Plant team to generate improvement, contribute to Global SOX change team
- Results: Improve Internal Control and generate 5pts saving on external auditor's fees
Lear Corporation
- JIT Seating Plant Finance Director
Southfield
2004 - 2007
Context: very low margin activity, company under LBO, stock listed in US
- Management responsibility: 6 persons, member of the plant Executive Committee
- Accountable for all finance statutory & US GAAP related purposes (one independent legal entity with accounting, controlling, treasury, internal control), Mfg Pro / QAD as an ERP
- Results: Achieve 100% product portfolio renewal with +3 pts margin for contractual 7 years
Valeo
- Management Controller
Paris
2002 - 2004
(2600 persons, EUR 350m, 5 plants in 4 countries)
Management Controller
- Context: Recently acquired plants under restructuring
- Improve & Develop 5 plants for all finance related purposes, 3 years business plan
- Finance & IT people management: one plant finance director per plant, 66 persons
- Results: Drive M&A and Industrial Efficiency to restructure and adapt plants to Valeo standards: 1 site closed, 1 site re-located, 3 activities sub-contracted (400 persons)
Orange
- Senior Business Analyst
Paris
2001 - 2001
Orange Group: Global One/Equant Frankfurt, Germany (650 persons, EUR 150m)
Management responsibility: 5 persons
Ernst & Young Audit
- Superviseur audit des systèmes d'information
Courbevoie
1999 - 2000
Ey (ernst & Young)
- Audit Senior
Courbevoie
1997 - 1999
Ey (ernst & Young)
- Junior consultant
Courbevoie
1995 - 1997