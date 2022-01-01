Menu

Carine MASSON

Levallois Perret

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Recouvrement
Conformité
Analyse de risque
Management

Entreprises

  • BNP PARIBAS PERSONAL FINANCE - Controleur permanent Finance Corporate

    Levallois Perret 2016 - maintenant

  • ARVAL - Directrice Recouvrement et contentieux

    2011 - 2016

  • ARVAL - Responsable Contrôle permanent & Qualité

    Rueil-Malmaison 2007 - 2011

  • ARVAL - Analyste crédit puis Responsable d'Equipe

    1996 - 2007

Formations

Réseau