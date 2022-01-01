Retail
Carine MASSON
Carine MASSON
Levallois Perret
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Recouvrement
Conformité
Analyse de risque
Management
BNP PARIBAS PERSONAL FINANCE
- Controleur permanent Finance Corporate
Levallois Perret
2016 - maintenant
ARVAL
- Directrice Recouvrement et contentieux
2011 - 2016
ARVAL
- Responsable Contrôle permanent & Qualité
Rueil-Malmaison
2007 - 2011
ARVAL
- Analyste crédit puis Responsable d'Equipe
1996 - 2007
ESC Lille
Lille
1992 - 1995
Bac + 5
Finance
Bertolle FABRICE
Cédric TOUPET
Fabienne JAUTARD
Hélène MARTIN
Olivier LE DU
Pascal ZANNI
Piot FRANÇOIS
Sophie DE LA TOURRASSE
Suthan GNANESWARAN
Yolande RUNDSTADLER