Carine SCHUPP

My 10 year-long experience in logistics and quality control in various upscale industries made me a multicultural, trilingual (English, French and Spanish) and multi-task person. I am a team player but also can lead tasks and work independently if necessary in a challenging and demanding environment.



Mes compétences :

Logistics

Team player

Long experience

Supply Chain

Stock Control

SAP

Quality Control

Procurement management

PeopleSoft

Microsoft Word

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft Office

Microsoft Excel

Microsoft Dynamics AX

Marketing

Lean Manufacturing

Kanban

Internal Audit

Continuous Improvement

Assembly Plants

AGS

Logistique

Lean