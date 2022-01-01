Menu

Carine SCHUPP

Blagnac

En résumé

My 10 year-long experience in logistics and quality control in various upscale industries made me a multicultural, trilingual (English, French and Spanish) and multi-task person. I am a team player but also can lead tasks and work independently if necessary in a challenging and demanding environment.

Mes compétences :
Logistics
Team player
Long experience
Supply Chain
Stock Control
SAP
Quality Control
Procurement management
PeopleSoft
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Dynamics AX
Marketing
Lean Manufacturing
Kanban
Internal Audit
Continuous Improvement
Assembly Plants
AGS
Logistique
Lean

Entreprises

  • Airbus Group - Master schedule support

    Blagnac 2016 - maintenant Department: Process Improvement

  • ALESTIS AEROSPACE - Quality claims manager

    2012 - 2016 * Coordination of the team to ensure the completion of claims (ID) answer in time and quality ( 1000 claims per year)
    (3 years and 4 months) * In charge of KPI and the monthly quality factory report
    * Perform internal Audits of the different processes. ;
    * Lean manufacturing projects. ;
    * Participate to the department continuous improvement ;
    * Financial tasks ( Quality orders)

  • ALESTIS AEROSPACE - Program deliveries manager

    2011 - 2012 * Responsible and accountable for the deliveries for planes CN235 and C295 of Airbus Military and NEXTER products -400 parts per plane
    * Coordination of the team to ensure completion of deliverables in time and quality, in permanent collaboration with partner departments.
    * Deal with client's representatives and follow up on requests and orders

  • Acer - Logistics Administrator

    Roissy Charles de gaulle 2008 - 2011 * Logistic follow up of orders along the supply chain, from production to delivery to the client
    * Planning and Forecast with the Marketing department
    * Financial tasks ( credit, debit)

  • Valeo - Logistics Administrator (VIE)

    Paris 2006 - 2007 * Implemented the Kanban system (stock reduction by 80%) ;
    * Stock management ;
    * Procurement management (10 suppliers)

  • Valeo - Logistics Administrator (internship)

    Paris 2005 - 2005 * Managed and improved the flows of empty boxes, performed a Logistic study on the Cycle Count Inventory and Financial Security Law.

  • Fujitsu Siemens Computers - Logistics Assistant (internship)

    ROISSY EN FRANCE 2002 - 2002 * Acted as a link between Japan, USA, Europe and countries in Asia for Tablet-PC orders.

  • PROCAFFE ( Belluno, Italie) - Internship

    2001 - 2001 Translations,invoice registration, creation of a client data.file.

Formations

Réseau