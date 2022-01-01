Menu

Carlos FERNANDEZ

Courtaboeuf

Entreprises

  • HP Enterprise Services France - Service Delivery Executive

    Courtaboeuf 2007 - maintenant -Responsible for Service Delivery with managing 2 type of contracts
    o Workplace Services Contract for about 8 M€/year of revenue
    o Server Time & Material contract with about 8 M€/an of revenue.
    - Responsible for P&L and EDS Delivery Cost Centers.
    - Manage monthly, annual meetings with customer
    - Contracts management – Realize add-ons
    - Responsible for Human resource Management
    - Business activity development with EDS Account Executive (outsourcing, Bestshore solutions)

  • DSI Carrefour Groupe - Datacenters Operations Manager

    1998 - 2007 - Management of 40 people (internal and outside labour)
    - Change and Release Management on ERP (PeopleSoft 7 et 8) Datawarehouse and GOLD applications
    - Create an organization based on ITIL model (ITUP IBM)
    - Infrastructure Management (evolution, changes…)
    - Create a Service Catalogue with outsourcer partner – Pricing Model – Charge Back
    - Finance & Management : Define and manage materials Budget (about10 M€ /year) and Mandays (Budget about 9000 md /year). Manage and follow organization activity. Create a financial and operational reporting for CIO. Manage monthly, annual meetings with internal customers and IT Management.

Formations

  • Université Le Havre (Le Havre)

    Le Havre 1993 - 1994 Informatique et Traitement du signal

    DEA

  • Université Le Havre (Le Havre)

    Le Havre 1991 - 1993 Systèmes d'Information

    Maîtrise Science et Technique SI

  • Université Le Havre

    Le Havre 1988 - 1991 Mathématiques et Physiques

  • Lycée Claude Monet

    Le Havre 1984 - 1988

