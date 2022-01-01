Carlos FERNANDEZ

HP Enterprise Services France
- Service Delivery Executive
Courtaboeuf 2007 - maintenant-Responsible for Service Delivery with managing 2 type of contracts
o Workplace Services Contract for about 8 M€/year of revenue
o Server Time & Material contract with about 8 M€/an of revenue.
- Responsible for P&L and EDS Delivery Cost Centers.
- Manage monthly, annual meetings with customer
- Contracts management – Realize add-ons
- Responsible for Human resource Management
- Business activity development with EDS Account Executive (outsourcing, Bestshore solutions)
DSI Carrefour Groupe
- Datacenters Operations Manager
1998 - 2007- Management of 40 people (internal and outside labour)
- Change and Release Management on ERP (PeopleSoft 7 et 8) Datawarehouse and GOLD applications
- Create an organization based on ITIL model (ITUP IBM)
- Infrastructure Management (evolution, changes…)
- Create a Service Catalogue with outsourcer partner – Pricing Model – Charge Back
- Finance & Management : Define and manage materials Budget (about10 M€ /year) and Mandays (Budget about 9000 md /year). Manage and follow organization activity. Create a financial and operational reporting for CIO. Manage monthly, annual meetings with internal customers and IT Management.
Formations
Université Le Havre (Le Havre)
Le Havre1993 - 1994Informatique et Traitement du signal