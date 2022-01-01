Menu

Catherine GUILLOT

Vélizy-Villacoublay

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

• Strong experience in human resources transformation projects with a recognized leadership in change management, operational sensitivity and business approach.
• Comfortable in matrix and multi-cultural environment.
• Skilled in employment law, labor relations and negotiation, human resources processes & tools, talent management.

Mes compétences :
RESSOURCES HUMAINES
CONSEIL
AVOCAT
PARIS
DROIT SOCIAL
BUSINESS PARTNER
JURISTE
LILLE
GESTION DE PROJET
RELATIONS SOCIALES
Workforce Planning
Executive management
Human Resources
Onboarding
hiring monitoring
Succession Planning
Legal Advice
CAPA
Employment Law
Industrial Relations
Negotiation Skills
Talent Management

Entreprises

  • DASSAULT SYSTEMES - HR Corporate Development & Organization

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2018 - maintenant • Defining capacity and capability workforce planning in transformation areas,
    • Designing organization and role models
    • Partnering with Executive management and HR teams to make changes successful (models, processes, tools, onboarding, sourcing, succession planning)
    Partnering with Executive management in integration of new acquired companies

  • Dassault Systemes - WW PEOPLE & ORGANIZATION STRATEGIC PLANNING – MARKETING

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2016 - 2018 • Designing organizational transformation of Marketing organization
    • Set up new Marketing workforce planning model (including certification plan)
    • Partnering with Executive management and HR teams to make changes successful (hiring monitoring, sourcing, succession planning, Marketing teams Integration planning for new acquired companies, onboarding, training and certification development plan)

  • Dassault Systemes - EMEAR EMPLOYMENT & LABOR RELATIONS SENIOR SPECIALIST

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2014 - 2016 • Decidated project leader on strategic Employment agreements
    o 2015 European Company conversion Agreement
    o 2016 Management planning for jobs and skills Agreement (GPEC
    In house Counsel in Labor law for Brand CEO’s

  • Société Générale - IN HOUSE COUNSEL IN EMPLOYMENT LAW FOR EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT

    PARIS 2013 - 2014

  • SOCIETE GENERALE - INTERNATIONAL LABOR RELATIONS SPECIALIST

    PARIS 2012 - 2013
    • Restructuring project manager (from Design to Implementation, partnering with Executive Management and HR teams in execution)
    • European Work Council coordination & European HR Community animation

  • SOCIETE GENERALE - Juriste conseil en relations sociales/BP

    PARIS 2011 - 2012 - Accompagnement des directions opérationnelles dans le cadre de leur projet de réorganisation/transformation,
    - Support auprès des équipes RH des projets dans l'analyse et le traitement de la dimension sociale des projets puis dans le suivi de leur mise en oeuvre.

  • SOCIETE GENERALE - HOUSE COUNSEL IN EMPLOYMENT LAW & LABOR RELATIONS

    PARIS 2008 - 2012
    • Transformation and restructuring project manager
    • Advising in individual and collective employment topics
    • Partnering in cross optimization project
    • Training European HR teams

  • Fidal - LAWYER – EMPLOYMENT LAW & LABOR RELATIONS

    Paris La Défense Cedex 2005 - 2008
    • Legal advice, Operating partner
    • Litigator and business lawyer

  • Barthélémy Avocats - LAWYER – EMPLOYMENT LAW & LABOR RELATIONS

    PARIS 2000 - 2005
    • Legal advice, Operating partner
    • Litigator and business lawyer

  • SOCIETE GENERALE - JURISTE EN DROIT SOCIAL

    PARIS 1998 - 2000 - conseil auprès des directions régionales dans le cadre de leurs relations avec les instances représentatives du personnel,
    - assistance auprès des acteurs de la fonction RH.

Formations

Réseau