Catherine LE YAOUANC

PORTRIEUX

En résumé

Extensive experience in translation using source and target documents:
 Online support
 User interfaces
 Blogs
 Technical documentation
 Web content: articles for online IT magazines
 FAQ


Translation/localization of projects in different fields:
 Human resources
Online learning courses in personal development and management techniques
Online recruitment
Blog for school learning platform
 Marketing, Sales
Company and service/product presentations
Online support in the fields of marketing and online advertising
Subtitles for promotional videos
Online advertising blog
 IT
Artificial intelligence
IT equipment (printers, servers, wireless email solutions, laptops, mobile phones…)
Database management systems
Software (various fields)
IT security
Online learning courses (software packages, operating systems, etc.)
 Automotive industry
Owner's handbooks, troubleshooting guide, presentation of customer satisfaction targets
 Environment
Cleaning and quality control procedures in the agri-food industry
Oil spill response procedures
 Miscellaneous
Various documents for a consultancy firm specialised in ethics and business governance
Presentations in the fisheries/fish processing sector
Search engine optimisation for a tourism website
Presentation of offers of accommodation for the London Olympic Games (proofreading)

Excellent computer skills:
 Operating systems: Windows 10
 MS Office 365
 Computer-aided translation
Translation Workspace
SDL Trados 2007 Freelance
Wordfast
MemoQ

Mes compétences :
Anglais
Automobile
Espagnol
Français
Informatique
Marketing
Ressources humaines
Technical translation
Technique
Traducteur
Traducteur anglais
Traduction
Traduction marketing
Traduction technique
Translation
Translator
Animation de formations
Formation professionnelle

Entreprises

  • Livre & Mer - Secrétaire

    2014 - 2018 Organisation et logistique du Festival Livre & Mer, un salon du livre maritime qui se déroule chaque année à Concarneau

  • CAE29 / Chrysalide - Traductrice freelance EN>FR et formatrice en anglais - Entrepreneur associée

    QUIMPER 2006 - maintenant Je suis traductrice freelance depuis 2006 et également formatrice depuis février 2019.
    Je suis entrepreneur associée de CAE29.
    Je traduis tous types de documents techniques de l'anglais vers le français : brochures commerciales, sites Internet, e-learning, aide en ligne, manuels d'utilisateur, communiqués de presse, catalogues, etc.
    Exemples de missions récentes :
    Traductions de formations en ligne dans le domaine informatique et les ressources humaines
    Traduction d'articles et de sites Web dans le domaine de l'intelligence artificielle
    Mise à jour d'un blog sur le marketing et la publicité en ligne
    Sous-titrage de vidéos promotionnelles
    Manuels de l'utilisateur (divers modèles d'imprimantes et d'ordinateurs)
    Manuels du conducteur et de réparation de divers véhicules automobiles
    Procédures de nettoyage et HACCP (transformation du poisson)
    Formation du personnel (pêche et transformation du poisson)
    Procédures de recrutement pour une chaîne d'hôtellerie de luxe
    Mise à jour d'un site Web international de tourisme (relecture)

  • Compagnie d'exploitation du port (CEP) Port de pêche de Lorient - Assistante Manager

    2005 - 2005 Mes attributions :
    Formalités administratives (taxes, gestions des bacs et caisses).
    Relations avec les armateurs et bateaux étrangers qui pêchent dans cette zone : approvisionnement (carburant, vivres, glace), assistance (en cas de problèmes de santé d'un membre de l'équipage, etc.) et négociation afin qu'ils débarquent et vendent une partie de leur pêche à Lorient.
    Achats de diverses espèces de poissons à l'étranger pour approvisionner la criée industrielle et les mareyeurs du port.

  • Société Jean Pierre Tallec - Groupe Ducatel - Assistante export

    1990 - 2004 Pendant les 14 années où j'ai fait partie de cette petite société agro-alimentaire bretonne, son service export lui a permis de s'implanter dans plus de 15 pays étrangers (Allemagne, Belgique, Grande-Bretagne, Mauritanie, Liban...), mais également dans les DOM-TOM.
    Le rachat de l'entreprise par le groupe Ducatel en 1995, nous a permis d'élargir la gamme des produits exportés.
    Mes attributions : prospection et suivi commercial, gestion des commandes/logistique export (transports, transitaires, douanes, services vétérinaires, etc.
    A l'import : j'ai permis de développer l'import de matières premières (saumon sauvage d'Alaska, gibiers...) ou de produits de négoce.

  • Enseignement privé - Professeur suppléante

    1987 - 1989 De retour des Etats-Unis où j'avais un poste d'assistante à Coon Rapids (Minnesota), j'ai effectué des remplacements en collège et lycée dans divers établissements scolaires privés des Côtes d'Armor :
    1987-1988 : Collège Notre Dame de la Clarté à Plémet : professeur d'anglais et d'histoire-géo
    1988 : Collège La Providence à St Brieuc : professeur d'anglais
    1988 : Lycée St Charles à St Brieuc : professeur d'anglais
    1988-1989 : Collège Notre Dame des Fontaines à Pontrieux : professeur d'anglais et d'histoire-géo

Formations

Réseau