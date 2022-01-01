Catherine LE YAOUANC

Extensive experience in translation using source and target documents:
Online support
User interfaces
Blogs
Technical documentation
Web content: articles for online IT magazines
FAQ
Translation/localization of projects in different fields:
Human resources
Online learning courses in personal development and management techniques
Online recruitment
Blog for school learning platform
Marketing, Sales
Company and service/product presentations
Online support in the fields of marketing and online advertising
Subtitles for promotional videos
Online advertising blog
IT
Artificial intelligence
IT equipment (printers, servers, wireless email solutions, laptops, mobile phones…)
Database management systems
Software (various fields)
IT security
Online learning courses (software packages, operating systems, etc.)
Automotive industry
Owner's handbooks, troubleshooting guide, presentation of customer satisfaction targets
Environment
Cleaning and quality control procedures in the agri-food industry
Oil spill response procedures
Miscellaneous
Various documents for a consultancy firm specialised in ethics and business governance
Presentations in the fisheries/fish processing sector
Search engine optimisation for a tourism website
Presentation of offers of accommodation for the London Olympic Games (proofreading)
Excellent computer skills:
Operating systems: Windows 10
MS Office 365
Computer-aided translation
Translation Workspace
SDL Trados 2007 Freelance
Wordfast
MemoQ
Mes compétences :
Anglais
Automobile
Espagnol
Français
Informatique
Marketing
Ressources humaines
Technical translation
Technique
Traducteur
Traducteur anglais
Traduction
Traduction marketing
Traduction technique
Translation
Translator
Animation de formations
Formation professionnelle