Catherine LE YAOUANC

Extensive experience in translation using source and target documents:

 Online support

 User interfaces

 Blogs

 Technical documentation

 Web content: articles for online IT magazines

 FAQ





Translation/localization of projects in different fields:

 Human resources

Online learning courses in personal development and management techniques

Online recruitment

Blog for school learning platform

 Marketing, Sales

Company and service/product presentations

Online support in the fields of marketing and online advertising

Subtitles for promotional videos

Online advertising blog

 IT

Artificial intelligence

IT equipment (printers, servers, wireless email solutions, laptops, mobile phones…)

Database management systems

Software (various fields)

IT security

Online learning courses (software packages, operating systems, etc.)

 Automotive industry

Owner's handbooks, troubleshooting guide, presentation of customer satisfaction targets

 Environment

Cleaning and quality control procedures in the agri-food industry

Oil spill response procedures

 Miscellaneous

Various documents for a consultancy firm specialised in ethics and business governance

Presentations in the fisheries/fish processing sector

Search engine optimisation for a tourism website

Presentation of offers of accommodation for the London Olympic Games (proofreading)



Excellent computer skills:

 Operating systems: Windows 10

 MS Office 365

 Computer-aided translation

Translation Workspace

SDL Trados 2007 Freelance

Wordfast

MemoQ



